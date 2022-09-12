—

It was time for RuPaul’s favourite challenge in the penultimate episode of season two of Rupaul’s Drag Race Down Under – the drag family makeover.

Note: Spoilers ahead.

The top four queens Hannah Conda, Spankie Jackzon, Kween Kong and Molly Poppinz were tasked with transforming super Drag Race fan Keelan and his three family members – father, uncle and cousin, into drag queens. After some pep talk from The White Lotus star Murray Bartlett, the four remaining queens got to work.

‘I Should Have Picked A Couple Of Fights’

Chatting with Star Observer after her elimination, Molly Poppinz joked that she missed out on creating some drama this season.

“I didn’t really pick any fights with anyone. Maybe I should have picked a couple of fights, I might have got more airtime,” she says, breaking into a hearty laugh.

“No, I was just chill with all the girls… I had no real beef with anyone. I’m not a very confrontational queen. Confrontation actually scares me. Going into Drag Race, I was like ‘if it happens I’m gonna have to deal with it and I’m gonna have to face it. You are on Drag Race and it’ll be worth it.’ But I got off pretty scot free.”

I Was Destined To Be A Drag Queen

Poppinz, was one of three queens this season of Maori heritage, the others were Kamilaroi queen Pomara Fifth, who is of Aboriginal and Maori heritage and Yuri Guaii.

‘I don’t have a lot of ties to my culture, because I didn’t really grow up with it, but it’s definitely in there. And definitely proud to represent,” says Poppinz.

She started watching RuPaul’s Drag Race from season 2 and fell in love with drag. “I feel like I was always destined to be a drag queen. When I was a kid I wanted to be a clown and this is the closest thing, just a bit more fabulous.”

Poppinz dabbled in drag when she was living in the Gold Coast, before she made her way to Vancouver, Canada. She entered a five-week long drag competition, made it to the finals and the rest, as they say, is history. She returned to Newcastle in 2019, with the intention of building a local drag scene, before she got her call to join Drag Race Down Under.

“I was so overwhelmed and so nervous. I was trying not to let these bitches kind of see me sweat. I thought I might be going home in the first episode,” says Poppinz. After winning that first challenge, she says, she was keen for another one. “Unfortunately, I didn’t get one, but I made it to top four and I’m super proud.”

Inner Saboteur At Work

Would she do things differently, the next time she gets an opportunity to be on Drag Race, Poppinz says, she would stop being her own worst critic and doubting herself.

“I definitely got into my head mid-season. The competition and the pressure really got to me. I was trying not to show it but I kept doubting everything… my inner saboteur got the best of me a little bit and I need to not let that happen again,” says Poppinz.

The one thing that that she says she is thankful for are the friendships she formed with some of the other queens. “My besties from the season are Beverly Kills, Hannah Conda and Pomara Fifth. Those three are probably that I talked to the most,” says Poppins.

And the difference between the drag scene in Canada and Australia? “In Canada, the tips are great, while no one tips in Australia. But the pay is better in Australia,” she adds.









