First Nations queen JoJo Zaho was the first to be eliminated from RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under. This queen was dripping Faboriginality- but as Mama Ru said it was “not her time”.

Speaking shortly after her elimination, Zaho told Star Observer ­that her experience on the show was absolutely amazing. (Scroll down for video interview)

“I genuinely don’t have a bad thing to say about it, obviously I would have liked to stay longer but I had such an amazing time bonding with the girls on and off camera. If I could do it all again I would, obviously I would have changed a few things- like making sure that my wig cap isn’t showing.”

Message On the Runway

“As soon as I was told what looks I had to bring, I knew straight away what outfit I was going to take for the hometown one. Because I was given such an amazing opportunity on a global platform, I felt it was my responsibility to initiate conversations.”

Zaho adds that she is hopeful the moment will send people into a spiral or rabbit hole of information about Australia’s past.

“One of the key things for me doing drag, it’s about being the representation I didn’t have growing up. You can’t be what you can’t see, (so I wanted ) to be that queer indigenous representation for queer Indigenous youth out there. If I can reach a couple of kids and encourage them that they can be queer and Indigenous and that they can co-exist harmoniously – there is something beautiful in that, in accepting who you are.”

‘Drag Is At The Forefront Of Queer Activism’

“On this show you see our strength and vulnerability in a very real way, and that we are here, and we are effected by all the things you say. RuPaul’s Drag Race sparks conversations and it lets the mainstream community into our world.”

So, what’s next for Zaho? “My goal would be to do cameo on Black Comedy, I don’t care what it is, it’s one of those things I would love to be a part of.”

As for her predictions for the rest of the season, this is what Zaho had to say: “In terms of the rest of the season, just support who you want to support but be loving, and watch it, so that we get a second season.”

