The Idaho House of Representatives in the USA passed a bill on March 8 that would make providing gender-affirming care to children a felony.

Life in Prison

The Republican-sponsored HB675 bill passed 55 – 13 along party lines, with the exception of one Republican who voted with the Democrats. The bill would see those convicted of providing gender-affirming care sentenced to up to life in prison.

Follows Texas in Banning Gender-Affirming Care

In a statement, Human Rights Campaign State Legislative Director and Senior Counsel Cathryn Oakley said she was disappointed to see Idaho move in the same direction as Texas, in banning hormones and puberty blockers for trans children.

“By making it impossible for doctors to provide care for their patients, transgender youth are denied the age-appropriate, best practice, medically-necessary, gender-affirming care that a new study just found reduces the risk of moderate or severe depression by 60% and suicidality by 73%.”

“Every kid in Idaho deserves the chance to grow up feeling safe and respected for who they are. Denying someone medically-necessary health care simply because you don’t approve of who they are is textbook discrimination.”

Bill Moves On To State Senate

During the debate, Representative Lauren Necochea, a Democrat, fought back tears as she praised transgender children, saying, “Our transgender youth are so incredibly courageous, and I know how stressful it has been for transgender youth and their families as they’ve watched this bill move through this body.”

Representative Bruce Skaug, a Republican and sponsor of the bill, said, “We need to stop sterilizing and mutilating children under the age of 18.”

The Bill now moves on to the state senate. If it passes there, it will go on to Republican Governor Brad Little.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, over 300 anti-LGBTQI bills are currently moving through the legislative process across the United States.

