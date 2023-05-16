IDAHOBIT: Thorne Harbour Calls For Swift Action To Address Anti-LGBT Threats

In the lead up to IDAHOBIT, Victoria’s LGBTQI community-controlled health organisation, Thorne Harbour Health, has called for swift and collective action to address the recent series of attacks on Victoria’s LGBTQI communities.

Thorne Harbour Health: Expand Anti-Vilification Laws

Specifically, Thorne Harbour Health is calling on the State Government to expand anti-vilification laws and calling on the Victoria Police to work with Queer communities so events can be held safely.

IDAHOBIT (International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia), takes place on May 17.

It also comes in the wake of Monash Council cancelling its family-friendly Drag Storytime IDAHOBIT event on the advice of Victoria Police.

Thorne Harbour Health Acting CEO Carolyn Gillespie said, “While IDAHOBIT is a chance to acknowledge the discrimination faced by our LGBTIQ+ communities internationally, this year Victoria has an opportunity to lead by example and swiftly respond to the recent spate of attacks on our LGBTIQ+ communities.

Advertisements

“The threats of violence and hate speech from a vocal minority cannot and should not dictate whether LGBTIQ+ people can safely and fully participate in society.”

Gillespie went on to say, “Our communities have already started to mobilise and find innovative solutions to make events safer to attend. We hope that Victoria Police can get on board and support their efforts.

“Cancelling an IDAHOBIT event due to threats of violence toward our LGBTIQ+ communities is a powerful reminder that our work is far from over. Community events can offer us a meaningful engagement with one another, a space to be affirmed and celebrated for who we are, and an important contributor to a more equitable and inclusive society.”

IDAHOBIT Event Cancelled

On May 4, Monash Council cancelled its family-friendly Drag Storytime IDAHOBIT event after receiving death threats.

They were advised by Victoria Police about the risk to the safety of staff, attendees, and Council facilities if the event was allowed to proceed.

In a statement at the time, Monash CEO Dr Andi Diamond said, “This event has attracted significant attention with hateful and threatening commentary and misinformation spread online, via email and directly over the phone. It is incredibly disappointing to have to cancel an event designed to celebrate the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia but we were left with no choice after Victoria Police advised Council of the risks associated with holding the event.”