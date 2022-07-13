—

The International Gay and Lesbian Football Association (IGLFA) World Championships XXIV are coming to the Inner West for Sydney WorldPride 2023.

Hosted by the Inner West Council, the Flying Bats football club, the Sydney Rangers football club, and Pride Football Australia, the championship is an official WorldPride sporting event and is from February 20 – 23 at Tempe Reserve.

LGBTQI Football Stars

Inner West Mayor Darcy Byrne said, “The Inner West Council is delighted for this event to be held in the Inner West and is happy to provide access to Tempe Reserve from 20 – 23 February 2023 for the tournament.”

Deputy Mayor Jessica D’Arienzo, who is the Chair of the Inner West Council’s World Pride Committee said, “We are proud to support and celebrate our diverse and vibrant community and LGBTQ football stars. This inclusive tournament will be a highlight in our Pride Inner West Program, the festival will be a chance for family and friends to come together and enjoy a few days of fantastic football.”

Pride Inner West Program is a Council initiative that will promote LGBTQ events happening during Sydney World Pride 2023.

Tempe Reserve Will Be Host Venue

In a post to Twitter, the Sydney Rangers said, “We’re excited to announce Tempe Reserve will be the host venue of the IGLFA World Championships at Sydney World Pride 2023.”

We're excited to announce Tempe Reserve will be the host venue of the IGLFA World Championships at Sydney World Pride 2023. https://t.co/FQB5tjvIPZ — Sydney Rangers FC (@SydneyRangersFC) July 12, 2022

The Flying Bats tweeted, “Book your leave and bring your boots as well as your dancing shoes: the world’s coming to our home ground!”

Book your leave and bring your boots as well as your dancing shoes: the world’s coming to our home ground! 🌈⚽️🎉 As part of @SydWorldPride the 2023 IGLFA LGBTIQA+ football world championships will be held at Tempe Recreation Reserve, February 20-23, 2023 thanks to @IWCouncil. pic.twitter.com/QyDmNxpE73 — The Flying Bats (@TheFlyingBats) July 12, 2022

According to Sydney WorldPride, “The Championship will promote visibility and inclusion of LGBTIQA+ people in football and sport globally. It will welcome players of diverse sexualities and genders, and a range of skill levels, to join together in an inclusive environment free from discrimination.”

IGLFA was founded in 1992 and is made up of 100 teams and clubs from over 30 countries around the world.