Illuminati – Sydney’s Newest Fetish Club

Kicking off 25th January at the Burdekin Hotel on Oxford St, Illuminati brings you 2 levels of the most debaucherous fun you can have with your pants on.

On the ground floor, dance as dirty as you’d like to Sydney’s top kinky DJs with Estee Louder leading the charge, as our performers show you new things to blow your mind and entice the soul.

For the adventurous folk, head on up to the play space (pants on please) to indulge in your darkest desires. Multiple play spaces will keep the action going all night. We have full cloaking facilities for the incognito kinksters available on the night.

Before the club starts come join us at the Pre-Illuminati Munch. Brought to you by the organisers of the “Inner West Kink Munch”!!! This munch is for everyone to mingle before Illuminati, with a strict 9pm finish before those attending Illuminati move downstairs to party hard! The purpose of this munch is to give those attending Illuminati the opportunity to socialise and get to know others in a calmer setting over drinks and food. It will be located on The rooftop & Level 3 of the Burdekin Hotel.

“A munch is a casual social gathering for people involved in or interested in kink, BDSM, alternative relationship lifestyles, or fetishes. No BDSM, kink, or fetish activities take place, however as it is hosted in a vanilla social setting.”

Illuminati at The Burdekin

Date: 25 January

Tickets are available HERE.