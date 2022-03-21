—

Following an uproar by staff, Disney Pixar has restored a same-sex kiss in the upcoming animated film, Lightyear.

Lightyear is the origin story of Buzz Lightyear of the Toy Story Disney film franchise.

Same-Sex Kiss Initially Removed

According to Variety, a scene involving a kiss between two female characters was removed by Disney executives. Following an open letter by Disney Pixar staff, the kiss, which will be the studio’s first, was restored.

Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill

The uproar follows Disney’s mishandling and silence during the debate over Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill which is also discussed in the letter.

“We are writing because we are disappointed, hurt, afraid, and angry,” the letter said. “ In regards to Disney’s financial involvement with legislators behind the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, we hoped that our company would show up for us. But it didn’t.”

The letter went on to say, “Disney claims to care for the welfare of children, but supporting politicians like this directly hurts one of their most vulnerable audiences. There are lives at stake and Disney’s support could save those lives.”