Gay Man Stabbed To Death For Vogueing Being Investigated As Hate Crime, Says NYPD

The fatal stabbing of a 28-year-old Brooklyn man at a gas station for vogueing is being investigated by the New York Police Department (NYPD) as a suspected hate crime.

Trigger Warning: This story discusses homophobia and the killing of LGBTQI persons, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

O’Shae Sibley was stabbed in his torso around 11 pm at a gas station on Saturday, July 29, according to the NYPD. The 28-year-old Brooklyn man was a professional dancer and allegedly voguing and dancing at the gas station with his friends while pumping gas when they were confronted by another group.

In a video posted to Facebook, one of Sibley’s friends, Otis Pena recounted the tragic incident, stating that the group were subjected to hateful homophobic slurs. “They hated us cause we are gay!” Pena said.

Pena declared that he believed Sibley’s murder was driven by prejudice against his sexual orientation and described Sibley as a “beacon of light.”

“He was just saying we may be gay, and we’re listening to our music, but there’s no hate. It’s all love – when you stabbed him. You stabbed my brother,” Pena said.

According to CNN, police are searching for a 17-year-old they believe is responsible for Sibley’s death. The fatal stabbing incident is still under investigation. No arrests have been made at this stage.

Teens Said The Dancing Offended Their Faith

Sibley was a student of the Ailey Extension, the official dance studio of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Foundation. Fellow dancer Ja’Michael De’Shawn told ABC News that Sibley was a “joy to be in a studio with”, describing his dancing as “just spectacular to see move on stage.”

“He has so much passion, so much technique. And he always made everyone in the room feel confident, like we could do it”, De’Shawn said.

Summy Ullah, an employee of the gas station’s adjoining Bolla Market told Gothamist that Sibley’s friend was approached by men who claimed the dancing offended their Muslim faith.

Ullah mentioned that the men who hurled homophobic insults towards Sibley’s group were friends with an individual who works at a smoke shop nearby and often visits the gas station to use the restroom.

“These people were like ‘We’re Muslim, I don’t want you dancing…The gay people, they were not trying to fight. The smoke shop kid and his friend started this”, he said.

Beyonce Pays Tribute To Sibley

Sibley was dancing to Beyoncé’s album “Renaissance,” which has been viewed as a tribute to the Black queer community. Her album features queer artists including Sydney Bennett, a solo indie gay R&B artist and trans DJ producer Honey Dijon who co-wrote “Cozy” and “Alien Superstar.”

In an open letter to her fans, Beyoncé credited her gay uncle and godmother, Jonny, as a significant influence on her life.

In recognition of Sibley’s passing, the singer expressed her condolences and paid her respects to the professional dancer on her website. She honoured him, with a tribute that read: “Rest in Power O’Shae Sibley.

Sibley’s death marks the fifth queer person who has been killed over the past few weeks, as reported by the American non-governmental media monitoring organisation GLAAD.

An 18-year-old transgender man Jacob Williamson was killed after going on a date in South Carolina, a 24-year-old Akira Ross was shot and killed at a Cedar Park, Texas gas station by a man who reportedly yelled a homophobic slur at her, and three transgender women, Cam Chamberlain, Ashley Burton and Chanell Perez Ortiz were killed in separate incidents in Central Texas, Atlanta and Carolina, Puerto Rico.

There have been more than 160 documented attacks against drag events and performers over the last year, increasingly with violence and fomented by extremist and white supremacist groups, according to GLAAD.

There have also been at least 145 incidents of anti-LGBTQ hate and extremism nationwide during Pride 2023 alone, tracked by The Anti-Defamation League (ADL). Violence against the LGBTQ community can be tracked via ADL’s HEAT Map.