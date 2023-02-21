—

Have you gone out dancing or for a drink at your local queer space and noticed a lot of straight people? The subject usually evokes passionate responses. Maybe you’re in the, “more the merrier” camp or are you in the, “whole world is a straight bar, this is ours” camp?

Askgaybros thread on Reddit about this very topic.

The question was, “What’re your thoughts on straight women going to gay bars? I know a lot of people have different views on this so I want to know yours.”

‘The Closest Thing To Church That We’ve Got’

One user shared, “I believe gay bars are the closest thing to church that we’ve got. They’re sacred spaces. Our rights were birthed in a gay bar. Every single other bar you see that’s not a gay bar, is a straight bar. Can the straights not find a bar of their own?”

Another wrote, “If you have a gay friend who brings you in that’s fine but don’t just show up with your girl squad at a gay bar because you can. It’s a safe space but it’s OUR safe space first. And if you do go to a gay bar LEAVE YOUR HOMOPHOBIC BOYFRIEND AT HOME.”

“Above all there should never EVER be hen’s parties allowed in a gay venue. (Unless it is a lesbian hen’s party of course).” stressed another.

‘Hardcore Sex In The Middle Of The Bar’?

One person even posted a theory that it is part of the natural life cycle of a gay bar.

One person shared an interesting solution writing, “Gay bars are meant to be our safe spaces. If they keep invading our spaces like this maybe we should just start having hardcore sex in the middle of the bar to scare them away.”