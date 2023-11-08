Miriam Margolyes To Finally Move In With Partner After 54 Years

British Australian Actress Miriam Margolyes has revealed that she will move in with her long-time partner of 54 years, Australian academic Heather Sutherland.

The Doctor Who actress has been in a long-term relationship with academic Heather Sutherland since the late 60s. The couple met while working on a BBC radio drama after Margolyes had graduated from studying at the University of Cambridge.

The actress first came out in 1966 when homosexuality was illegal and made her British Vogue cover debut earlier this year at 82 years old.

Margolyes told the publication that neither woman wanted to compromise their goals and found a way to be together while maintaining their individual career ambitions.

“We were able to lead our lives without diminishing them. I didn’t want her to have to give up anything. And I didn’t want to give up anything. I wanted my cake and I wanted to eat it too. And so far, it’s worked”, she said.

The couple have never cohabited despite having been together for over fifty years and have maintained a long-distance relationship, with Sutherland residing in Amsterdam while Margoyles lives in London.

‘We Haven’t Got Much Time Left’

The actress shared that after half a lifetime together, the couple are finally planning to live together.

Margolyes spoke of her plans to move in with Sutherland on The Graham Norton Show, sharing her desire to live with the academic because she felt they didn’t have much time left.

“We are together, but we live apart. She is in Amsterdam, and I am in London but now we want to live together. I really do want to live with her because we are old, and we haven’t got much time left. It is silly to live apart”, Margolyes said.

During an interview on the Rosebud Podcast with Gyles Brandreth, Margolyes shared that she knew her partner of over fifty years, Heather was the one from the moment they met.

“We arranged to meet at the cinema, and it was The Charge of the Light Brigade. And I looked at her and I thought, you’re the one. You are. That’s what I want for the rest of my life.