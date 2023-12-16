Pornhub Releases The List Of Most Searched Terms In 2023

Pornhub has released a review for 2023, sharing the most searched terms for the year, including “mature”, “android”, “uniform”, “therapy” and “big”, “bigger” and “biggest”.

The adult entertainment platform’s 10th annual Year in Review report has found global trends in pornographic consumption. In 2023, technology-based fantasies like “AI robot” porn and categories like “mature”, “MILF” porn emerged as the most popular.

Claiming the coveted position as this year’s most searched term is “hentai,” a term that has witnessed growing popularity over the years and has now secured the top spot for three consecutive years. Pornhub reports that in the United States, “hentai” ranked as the third most searched term of the year.

Second to “hentai” was the search term, “milf”, which Pornhub described as a “staple in porn”. The term “milf” has been a regular favourite, often among the top 5 search terms in Pornhub’s Year in Review.

‘Lesbian’ Is A Top Search For Men And Women

Another term that is consistently popular which made the top 3 this year was “lesbian”, moving up one place since last year. According to the report, “lesbian” was the 3rd most searched term overall, and the most viewed category of 2023.

While it ranked as the 7th most viewed category for men, it claimed the top spot for women. According to Pornhub’s reports, this statistic indicates that the appeal of witnessing two women “getting together” transcends gender and sexual orientation, resonating with viewers across the spectrum.

The search term “Lesbian” was most viewed in Canada, Australia and Mexico.

This year, the average time spent on Pornhub increased by 15 seconds, making the average visit duration 10 minutes and 9 seconds. In Australia, the average time spent per visit to the site was 9 minutes and 31 seconds, a decrease by 7 seconds from 2022’s time.

Globally, the weekly average indicated that Monday at 11 pm was the favourite time to watch porn. Monday was also the most popular day to visit Pornhub, while Saturday was reported to be the least popular.

PornhubGay Lists Top Searches

On PornhubGay, “twink” took the top spot for most searched for term followed by ‘anime’. “Asian” saw an increase of three spots and “pinoy” remained in 3rd place. The term “curious straight friends” (up 27 spots), and the term “femboy” (up 12 spots) to enter the top 10 list.

For the most viewed categories on PornhubGay, the top two spots remained the same, with “Straight Guys” taking top place and “Black” holding on to second place.

The most searched for performers on PornhubGay were Malik Delgaty, Joey Mills, Cade Maddox and Jake Andrich Jakipz.

Australian On Pornhub

The proportion of female visitors to Pornhub from Australia in 2023 was 31%, in comparison to 69% of male visitors (which went up by 1 % from last year).

Gen X was more interested in Scissoring at 29%, Vintage at 28%, Transgender at 24% and Fingering at 22%. While Boomers were 68% more interested in Smoking, 58% more interested in Transgender, 56% more interested in Hand job and 54% more interested in Mature categories.

A huge majority of streaming Pornhub traffic came from phones, with 86% of Australians choosing to use their personal device to watch porn, 11% on their desktop, and 3% on their tablet.

For Australia, top porn stars included many of the trending porn stars of the year, including Sky Bri, Abella Danger and Elle Brooke. Australia was more likely to view categories: “Asian”, “Pissing” and “FMM”. Australia’s top trending search of 2023 was “sharing a bed”, followed by “therapy” and “Aussie milf”.