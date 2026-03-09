Brooke Slusser, a former San José State University (SJSU) volleyball player has taken to Fox News to describe the supposedly harrowing experience of making friends and being room mates with one of her team mates who is trans.

In the interview, Slusser talks about moving into a share house filled with team mates during her junior year to play her 2023 college volleyball season for SJSU, which included her trans team mate. She then describes forming a friendship, which included going to parties, cooking together and sharing secrets, including “deep personal family trauma”, as well as all the house mates watching movies together in bed.

“We were really close, we would do everything together,” Slusser said.

“It’s hard to process. I don’t even know if I can say I’ve fully processed it to this day,” Slusser told Fox, about the horror of making a friend at university.

really harrowing stuff. wow. hard to believe she survived that. https://t.co/7MXFFGWbvb — julia (@eathedocument) March 8, 2026



Of course, the issue for Slusser is the fact that her house and team mate was a trans woman, claiming she was “lied to”, and that she would have modified her behaviour if she’d known about her friend being trans. This includes “covering up more”, a rhetoric often used against lesbians and other queer women on sports teams.

“You find out you’re just chilling in a bed with a man that you have no idea about… I [was] unknowingly sharing a bed at that time with a man,” she said. “I would have changed everything about what I was doing in that apartment if I would have known that it was a man. So it’s just hard to fully say I can grasp all of that when it was almost two years of me living with this situation.”

It’s interesting that Slusser’s issues only occurred after two solid years of living and playing and having a solid friendship with a trans woman, the change initiated after far-right conspiracy site Reduxx outed the trans team mate against her will, kicking off a storm of controversy.

You shared an apartment with someone who was only ever kind to you and had a good experience but you changed your mind only because you learned she was trans. This is bigotry and I have zero sympathy. https://t.co/s3bNtDpDne — Puigde🐗🏞️🖍️⚛️⛰️ (@ElGranSenglar) March 9, 2026



This isn’t Slusser’s first Fox News appearance, with the former player doing a score of interviews where she consistently misgenders her team mate. This comes after Slusser has spent years embroiled in a legal battle after trying to get her trans team mate kicked off the team, joining anti-trans activist Riley Gaines’ lawsuit against the NCAA. SJSU is suing the Trump administration to challenge an investigation that determined the school violated Title IX, and to reaffirm its commitment to the LGBTQ community

Slusser’s interview is being roundly mocked online, and showcased as a prime example of anti-trans hysteria being based on literally nothing.

This bitch is mad because she became friends with a trans woman. Nothing bad happened, they were good friends, she just found out she was trans and is now going on this disgusting grifter culture war bullshit. Absolutely soulless and I hope your god punishes you https://t.co/YyLisgChV5 — Bec Shaw (@Brocklesnitch) March 9, 2026

Star Observer has not named the trans team mate mentioned, in an attempt to respect their privacy around their identity.