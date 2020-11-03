—

A group of queer rights activists chanting “just because you suck cock doesn’t mean you’re not a bigot” have disrupted Tiffany Trump, whilst the heiress was speaking at one of the final Trump Pride Rally’s held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Here’s some pgh queers keeping our promise to come be gay + disrupt in the most chaotic way looks on @SeanParnellUSA @RepGaydos @DannyDeVitoPA @devlinrobinson1 faces was grand Thx @caseyjflores for offering to help me get back after using the bathroom being antifa is hard work pic.twitter.com/m7IaqorkO1 — savvy is done with excuses (@savlucy420) November 2, 2020

Hosted by openly gay Republican Richard Grenell, who has organised Trump’s LGBTQI outreach in a vain attempt to win the rainbow vote, the rally was held at a restaurant in Cranberry Township. In video released of the altercation and despite more than 74,000 new COVID-19 cases being recorded overnight, no attendees bothered to practice social distancing, with very few wearing face masks

“This place was completely packed + in no way enforced masks or even made socially distancing possible y’all they even had communal food being given out,” said one of the activists, who posted the disruption to Twitter.

After Trump and Grenell entered the event, Tiffany began speaking about the President’s false promise to decriminalise homosexuality around the world. Shortly after an activist began challenging her and her father’s attacks on the LGBTQI community (approximately 181 such attacks since taking office, according to GLAAD) before being escorted out by security, all while attendees chanted “four more years.”

It’s no secret that Pennsylvania is a hotly contested swing state, and though Trump does have LGBTQI supporters, it’s perhaps not as many as Grenell would have you believe. Prior to the event, Grenell tweeted “Support for @realDonaldTrump from the gay community is unprecedented for any Republican in history. We will see huge numbers – more than 33% support. The gay left is in total panic.”

However, GLAAD’s recently released State of LGBTQ Voters poll, paints an entirely different picture, having revealed that instead, only 14% of likely LGBTQI voters favour Trump over Biden.