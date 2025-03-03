Tim Kruger, TimTales Founder and Gay Adult Film Star, Dies

Tim Kruger, gay adult film actor, producer, and director, has died over the weekend in what has been described as a “tragic, yet simple accident at home.”

Legally known as Marcel Bonn, Kruger began his career in the adult film industry in 2006. Three years later, we went on to co-found the website TimsTales alongside his long-term partner, Grobes Geraet, which became one of the most popular websites for gay adult films of all time.

A statement about Kruger’s death was released online on March 1, and although the author is not identified, it appears to be written by Geraet.

“To the public, he was the ultimate ginger pornstar; to me, he was a sweet, caring partner of over 20 years. He was also my best friend. He touched the lives of everyone who had the privilege of knowing him,” the statement read.

“I am very aware of the stigma that surrounds deaths in the porn industry, so let me make this very clear to hopefully cut down on the inevitable speculation: Tim’s death was a tragic, yet simple accident at home. There were no drugs involved, nor was there any indication of foul play or suicide.

“Though my heart is broken into pieces, I find solace in the countless memories he gifted us. And I know that he died knowing he was loved. Tim’s legacy of compassion, love, and joy will live on in all who knew him.”

“A one of a kind human”

Tributes from friends, fans, and colleagues have flooded in across social media, with the pioneer being remembered as a warm, kind soul.

“Tim was kind, giving, reserved, funny and above all humble and down to earth regardless of his stardom,” said actor Titanius Maximus. “Let’s honor [sic] his memory and all the joy he brought into so many lives a one of a kind human, will cherish our memories together for ever.”

“So sad to hear Tim Kruger has died at 44,” wrote filmmaker and writer, Bruce LaBruce on X. “No sensational circumstances, as one might expect from someone who started one of the biggest recent gay porn companies, TimTales. He died in a tragic home accident. I knew him for almost 20 yrs, 1st photographed him in 2007.”

“I will never forget the 1st [time] I met him, the energy the calmness and the kindness he radiated! My career won’t ever had a beginning if [it] wasn’t for him! He was and still is my biggest example and inspiration and I hope one day to be half of the men he was ! Legends never die!” said actor Sir Peter.