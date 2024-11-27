Tragic Shooting at Beloved LGBT Bathhouse Club Pittsburgh

On November 22, Pittsburgh police responded to reports of an armed man threatening people inside Club Pittsburgh, a bathhouse for members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

The tragic shooting at the queer bathhouse left one individual hospitalised and in critical condition. Police apprehended and charged the suspected shooter, who himself was in medical distress.

Officers found a man on the fourth floor of the club with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest, torso, and arms.

Both men were transported to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) Mercy Hospital, and the victim was reported to be in critical condition, intubated, and needing multiple surgeries to survive.

The victim was intubated and, if he survives, will need more surgeries, police said in the complaint.

After his release from the hospital, police arrested 55-year-old suspect William Samuels and took him to the Allegheny County Jail, where he has been denied bail. Police have charged him with one count of attempted homicide and aggravated assault, and six counts of terroristic threats, and simple assault.

Samuels reportedly told police that he’s homeless and rented a room at Club Pittsburgh to avoid the cold weather, CBS News reported. He snuck in the gun under his heavy coat. He said he thought he heard his girlfriend calling for help in a nearby room. He then broke into a nearby room, shot a man, and then pointed his gun at six others before police arrived. It’s unclear whether Samuels was intoxicated.

Samuels did not explain why he shot the victim or why he was knocking on other doors in the club. Six people in the club told officers Samuels had pointed his gun at them, the complaint states.

After being released from the hospital and taken to police headquarters, Samuels declined to answer any more questions.

Police said they recovered a Ruger .380 pistol with an empty magazine and three spent .380 shell casings.

Club Pittsburgh an iconic LGBT venue

Club Pittsburgh is a private club that has been open in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania’s Strip District since 2001. The multi-level space includes an underwear and sex shop, a gym, sauna, darkroom, and rooftop deck. The club holds themed, fetish, and sex events as well as nights open to all-gender and transgender members.

Since the utterly devastating 2016 Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, most local LGBTQ+ businesses have undergone active shooter training and have increased their security to prevent similar attacks. However, tragedies still occur.

In a now-private social media post, Club Pittsburgh released a statement saying the team at the venue were “deeply saddened” by what happened.

“The management and team at Club Pittsburgh are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred early this morning. Our foremost priority has always been to provide a safe and welcoming environment for our community, and it is heartbreaking that an act of gun violence has disrupted this space. Law enforcement has informed us that the suspect may have been experiencing “medical distress.”

“We are actively cooperating with the investigation to better understand what transpired. In the meantime, we are committed to thoroughly reevaluating our safety, security, and admission protocols to ensure the well-being of everyone who enters our doors.

“Our thoughts are with the victim as they recover, and we extend our sincerest gratitude to our patrons and the greater community for their continued support and understanding as we navigate this challenging time together. Please know we are dedicated to reinforcing Club Pittsburgh as a space where all feel safe and valued.”

Lyndsey Sickler, executive director of Proud Haven, a nearby overnight shelter for LGBTQ+ youth, said, “It was surprising to me because Club Pittsburgh is pretty regulated and systematic. I know people get checked, and the fact that this happened is just awful.”