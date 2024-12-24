Trump Promises To End “Transgender Lunacy” In Major Rally

Donald Trump has vowed to end “transgender lunacy” in his first major rally since he became president-elect.

At a Turning Point USA event for young conservatives in Arizona on Sunday, Trump promised that he wouldn’t waste any time once he was inaugurated at the end of January: “January 20 will truly be Liberation Day in America.”

“With the stroke of my pen on day one we’re going to stop the transgender lunacy.”

Trump also promised that the official policy of the United States government would be “that there are only two genders, male and female.”

The 2024 Republican Party Platform was openly hostile to trans people, vowing to cut funding for schools pushing “critical race theory, radical gender ideology, and other inappropriate racial, sexual, or political content”, and “keep[ing] men out of women’s sports.”

The party spent millions of dollars on anti-trans advertisements in battleground states in the final months leading up to the election.

“My administration will live by the motto ‘promises made, promises kept,’” Trump assured, despite not delivering on several of his election promises in 2016 during his first administration, including the infamous wall along the US-Mexican border.

“I will sign executive orders to end child sexual mutilation, get transgender out of the military and out of our elementary schools and middle schools and high schools,” the president elect said to raucous applause.

What will a Trump presidency mean for queer people?

Trump has previously promised to reintroduce the trans military ban “on day one“.

During his presidential campaign in August, Trump told a New Hampshire crowd that he didn’t want to waste a “single cent to fund transgender surgeries or sex-change procedures.”

“Those precious taxpayer dollars should be going to care for our veterans in need, not to refund radical gender experiments for the communist left.”

Reports have also emerged from the US of a surge in same sex marriages, with couples rushing to the altar in case Trump overturns marriage equality.