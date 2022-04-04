—

US Congresswoman and far-right conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene has revealed that she plans to introduce a federal law, modelled on Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill. This follows her bizarre homophobic and transphobic rant asking US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband should stay out of “our girl’s bathrooms”.

Greene, a supporter of former President Donald Trump outlined her plans for a homophobic and transphobic law on far-right Alex Jones’ show Infowars.

The duo were discussing Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay Bill” on the show when Greene said she would like a similar law at the federal level.

“We can do legislation to protect our children. You know, Congress makes the laws, Congress funds the money that funds agencies and different departments like the Department of Education,” Greene told Jones.

“There should be no federal funding to any school anywhere that is indoctrinating children, that is teaching them that they can change their gender, that is teaching them anything sick and disgusting like this. We should stop all federal funding.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Anti-LGBT Stances

Jones asked Greene if she was going to introduce such legislation, promising support for a “bill to pull federal funding out of any school that sexualises children.”

Greene responded: “Absolutely, 100 percent! I will meet with my team right after this interview and we will work on it, Alex, because I will do anything I can to protect kids.”

Greene, has a history of making homophobic and transphobic statements, which have been compiled by GLAAD. She had cosponsored legislation to ban the flying of the Pride flag at US embassies abroad and a law to ban trans women from participating in female sports competitions.

Greene has previously tweeted that “teaching racism and promoting sex, homosexuality, & normalizing transgender to children is mental/emotional child abuse.”

Jones was recently held liable by a US court for defaming families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook School shooting.

If you feel distressed reading the story, you can reach out to support services.

For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14

For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.