A 42-year-old massage therapist based in Ipswich has pleaded not guilty to assaulting two men during treatment sessions.

Trigger Warning: This story has details of sexual assault, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

The massage therapist is facing charges of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old man and a 41-year-old man in November 2020, the Courier Mail reported. The case is listed for pre-trial hearing before the Ipswich District Court.

Ignored Requests To Stop

According to the prosecution, the 19-year old visited the therapist twice and the alleged sexual assault occurred during the second session.

The 19-year-old victim, in his complaint, said that during the treatment, the massage therapist groped his penis around five to six times. During the same session, when the complainant was lying on his stomach, the massage therapist continued to massage the top of his thighs and repeatedly touched the victim around the outside of his anus with his finger.

Victim ‘Froze’

According to the complaint filed by the 41-year-old man, he had visited the massage therapist for help with chronic muscle spasms after a spinal injury. The massage therapist ask him to strip naked and started pressing his penis under the guise of massaging him.

The victim said in his complaint that he “froze” and was “scared and ashamed”. The massage therapist then grabbed the man’s penis and masturbated him till he became erect, ignoring his requests to stop.

The Courier Mail reported that during his police interview, the massage therapist claimed that he believed the complainants had consented to the sexual act. He went on claim that he requests his clients to strip naked 40% of the time and 70% of the time the men became physically aroused. He revealed that he has had sex with six clients in the past five years.

