Is Dykes on Bikes Sydney Shifting Gears? AGM Sees Conversations Begin, But Amendments Fail is a personal opinion piece by Dykes on Bikes member and Ducatista, Jaz Tully.

At the August AGM of Dykes on Bikes Sydney (DoB), those members present or by proxy voted overwhelmingly (by over 50 votes against 3) to constitutionally entrench a requirement that its members understand the history and uphold the values of this much-loved motorcycle club.

Two other proposed amendments – both of which failed – are especially newsworthy for Sydney’s LGBTQIA+ community.

As is well-known, DoB Sydney emerged in response to the gay hate crimes of the 1980s. It currently has some 130 full members whose average age is 48. Every year, DoB opens the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade with a badass roar.

In 1995, by 30 votes in favour, 12 against and 2 abstentions, trans women were welcomed into DoB’s membership. In August 2025, DoB Sydney, DoB Melbourne and the Star Observer, among others, signed a statement rejecting the divisive politics that sought to discriminate against trans women.

How should DoB accommodate, if at all, lesbians who become trans men, for example, or those with non-exclusive gender identities or sexual orientations ? Are associate membership, Boys on Bikes or the numerous heteronormative MC’s realistic options ?

The DoB Constitution contemplates motorcycling between likeminded “women”. The first draft resolution proposed that members could instead motorcycle with either likeminded “persons” or “women, queer and non-binary people”. No definitions were offered. Around three-fifths of the DoB members who voted determined there to be no change to that subclause.

The DoB constitution also requires members to identify as a “dyke”. What does this word mean ? And does the label remain relevant today ? “Dyke”, previously a derogatory term, was entrenched in 2011 as an empowering reclamation of resistance, solidarity and strong community activism.

The second draft resolution proposed that (i) this subclause be dropped; (ii) the expression “or once identified as a dyke” be added; or (iii) that members can ally themselves with the dyke identity. Votes were spread evenly across these 3 possibilities, but the prevailing majority of around a third opted for no constitutional change.

The proposals raised heartfelt questions. How does an MC honour its proud tradition and distinctive character but evolve into a possibly inevitable future?

How does an aging biker organisation recruit younger but marginalised or vulnerable enthusiasts? And how does any champion of diversity, inclusion and acceptance reflect such values internally?

Just less than half of all eligible members participated at the AGM. A slim majority of voters wished to preserve, for now, constitutional stability and the club’s raison d’etre: an exclusively feminine safe space. Two fifths of voters desire expansion.

Perhaps particular formulations were rejected rather than underlying ideas. Perhaps a new Chapter will emerge.

And, perhaps to unite everyone, an all-important existential conversation has begun.

— Jaz Tully