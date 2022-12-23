—

Israel’s LGBTQ+ community is left fearing for their future as prime minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu and the incoming coalition come into power.

Netanyahu and his coalition have not hidden the fact that they are hostile towards LGBTQ+ people and Palestinians. The prime minister-elect’s success has opened the way for the most rightwing and anti-Arab government in Israel’s history.

Netanyahu’s announcement happened after a coalition pact was reached with the Religious Zionism party, an ultra-nationalist group.

Homophobic And Ultra-Religious

One of the biggest contributions to the fears held by the LGBTQ+ community in the country comes from a comment made by Avi Maoz, leader of the extremist religious nationalist party Noam.

Maoz had said that queer people are a “threat to the family,” and a woman’s greatest achievement in life is to marry and have children, as reported by The Guardian.

Some left-wing voters in the country are not surprised by the rise of a homophobic and ultra-religious government. The political chaos and successive elections that were triggered by Netanyahu’s corruption painted an obvious picture.

And despite the initial coalition negotiation difficulties, this new government is expected to last a full term.