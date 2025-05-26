Join The Official Gold Coast Pride Walk This Weekend

The Gold Coast is set to kick off Pride month celebrations this weekend and you’re invited to the official pride walk!

With a full calendar of events set to take place across June the month will open with the Labrador Rainbow Family Pride Walk.

This family friendly event invites everyone to come together in their brightest and most colourful outfits to march with pride and don’t forget your four legged friends!

Meeting at Len Fox Park on Marine Parade at 10am on Sunday June 1 the group will walk with pride finishing at Harley Park.

The Rainbow pride walk is organised by Dustin Lowrey, known to many by his stage name of Cady DeVille.

He is excited to be organising the pride walk to help launch the month and celebrate with the community.

“With the cancellation of other Pride events I thought it was important, especially for the local Labrador community, to have a rainbow family event.”

“The walk part is only slightly symbolic, the other half of me loves that it’s an active and fit community event and mingle. Whether you identify as queer, queer adjacent or just an ally let’s come out adorned in rainbow and show our pride and celebrate visibility.”

When: Sunday June 1, 10am

Where: Len Fox Park, Marine Parade, Labrador

Info: Head to the official Facebook Event