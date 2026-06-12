Join The Sisters of The Order of Perpetual Indulgence & Trough Man For A Newtown Queer History Walk

If you’ve ever wanted a queer history lesson delivered by a flurry of nuns in heels and one of Sydney’s most legendary LGBTQIA+ characters, the Sisters of The Order of Perpetual Indulgence have you covered.

To mark Pride Month, the Sisters are hosting a free guided queer history walking tour through Newtown on Friday 27 June, celebrating the activists, venues, protests and personalities that helped transform the inner-west suburb into one of Australia’s most recognisable queer neighbourhoods.

The Sisters’ walk promises a mix of community history, storytelling, activism and the Order’s trademark irreverence and sass. (For example, they threatened to “read us to filth until our plants wilt” if we chose not to let our audience know about this event, which we of course wouldn’t have any way, but we do also really like our plants).

Leading the tour is Barry Charles, one of those uniquely Sydney queer characters whose reputation has somehow become bigger than life itself. Yes, he’s the Trough Man: the legendary fixture of Sydney’s gay dance parties and men’s urinals. He’s also a longtime activist, a 78er – someone who has spent decades fighting for LGBTQIA+ rights. Between his impressive watersports CV and his unwavering dedication to community, he’s earned a near-mythical status, which is probably why people are still telling stories about him nearly 50 years later.

The Sisters themselves have been sharing our community’s stories, spreading joy and laughter, fighting stigma and raising money for community causes since 1981, when the Sydney chapter began.

Sister Ophelia Ring said the event was about ensuring important community stories weren’t forgotten.

“Many of these stories risk being lost unless they’re shared and preserved. Newtown didn’t become one of Australia’s most recognised queer communities by accident. It was built by people who fought, organised, celebrated, protested and created spaces where our community could thrive.”

Unlike your average history lecture, attendees won’t be hearing stories filtered through decades of academic interpretation – it’ll be down-to-earth, entertaining, and a form of oral storytelling that queer people have relied on as long as we’ve existed.

And Barry’s the perfect person to tell it.

“Barry isn’t just telling history, he lived much of it,” Sister Ophelia Ring told Star Observer.

“When Barry shares a story, you’re not hearing it second-hand from a textbook. You’re hearing it from someone who was often standing in the middle of the action, occasionally causing it.”

While the walk will explore serious themes of resistance, liberation and community organising, the Sisters are adamant nobody should expect a dry morning of dates and timelines.

“The Sisters have always believed history should be remembered, celebrated and occasionally accessorised with sequins.

“We like to think of ourselves as somewhere between community historians and a Joan Rivers routine that got permanently banned from the Vatican.

“Think of this as a history tour hosted by your most knowledgeable aunt if your aunt wore a habit, six-inch heels and occasionally scandalised polite society.”

Participants will hear stories of activism, liberation campaigns, community organising and the larger-than-life personalities who helped shape Newtown’s queer identity — with a few tales from Trough Man that will likely be too rude from prudish ears.

The Pride Month Living History Walk begins at the Pride Centre Newtown at 10.30am on Friday 27 June. The event is free to attend and open to anyone keen to learn more about the stories that helped shape queer Sydney.

As the Sisters said on Instagram: “Come for the history. Stay for the rumours. Finish at the pub.”

Thank you as always for your holy gifts, Sisters! Many queer blessings.