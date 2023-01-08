—

The body of young fashion designer and LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba has been found by police after it was found dumped in a metal box by the roadside, in the western part of Kenya.

Trigger Warning: This story discusses the murder of Edwin Chiloba, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

Police were alerted by motorbike taxi drivers after they had witnessed the box being dumped from a vehicle with a concealed number plate, as reported by The Daily Nation.

Advertisement

It’s been believed that Chiloba was killed due to his sexuality, as gay sex is currently outlawed in Kenya.

The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) took to Twitter to announce his death, stating that Chiloba was “brutally killed [and] dumped in the area by unknown assailants.”

“It is truly worrisome that we continue to witness escalation in violence targeting LGBTQ+ Kenyans,” the group tweeted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Commission (@nglhrckenya)

Words cannot even explain how we as a community are feeling right now. Edwin Chiloba was a fighter, fighting relentlessly to change the hearts and minds of society when it came to lgbtq+ lives. Another soul lost due to hate. You will be missed. RIP🕊️#justiceforedwinchiloba pic.twitter.com/eAwN5Jflns — #HereForAll (@Galck_ke) January 6, 2023

Edwin Chiloba was an amazing human. He was bold, passionate, his energy was immaculate. He embodied fashion. Someone murdered him cruelly, put his body in a box & dumped his body. Edwin we speak your name. May yr blood not spill for nothing. Stop killing queer people. pic.twitter.com/aSgwyTSqnM — Njeri Wa Migwi™ (@NjeriWaMigwi) January 5, 2023

Many other LGBTQ+ activist groups have spoken up about the tragedy, expressing their grief at the loss of Chiloba. Many posted tributes to the designer and activist.

“Words cannot even explain how we as a community are feeling right now. Edwin Chiloba was a fighter, fighting relentlessly to change the hearts and minds of society when it came to LGBTQ+ lives,” a Keyan gay rights group, GALCK tweeted.

“Edwin’s death reminds us that queer bodies continue to be under attack all over the country,” the National Gay and Lesbian Human Rights Commission posted on Instagram.

If you feel distressed reading the story, you can reach out to support services.

For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14

For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.