Kesha Confirmed As Headliner For AO Live At The 2025 Australian Open

It’s been announced that pop superstar and iconic queer ally Kesha will be headlining AO Live as a part of the 2025 Australian Open.

The entertainment output of the global tennis event, which is a huge 3-day music festival.

She will be joined by house music legend Armand Van Helden, Benson Boone, and DJ and producer Kaytranada.

How to get tickets for Kesha at 2025 AO Live

The line up for the 3-day music festival AO Live, as a part of the Australian Open in 2025, is:

Thursday 23 January – Benson Boone and special guests

Friday 24 January – Kaytranada and special guests

Saturday 25 January – Kesha, Armand Van Helden and special guests

Tickets start from $89, including an Australian Open ground pass for the whole day.

Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster, at midday on Thursday 10 October.

Last Aussie gig for Kesha was Sydney Mardi Gras 2020

The last time Kesha was on Australian shores when she was the headliner for the 2020 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

She was joined by UK pop superstar Dua Lipa at the Mardi Gras Party after the iconic parade in February 2020.

Kesha, who first broke out with her US and Australian #1 single Tik Tok in 2009, has since established herself as one of the biggest music stars of the decade, selling over 130 millions records worldwide to date.

Her many global hits include the anthemic We R Who We R—which went #1 in the US, UK and Australia—as well as Blah Blah Blah, Your Love Is My Drug, Take It Off, Blow and Die Young.

Kesha finally independent from former label and releasing new music

She has since separated from her representation after years of litigation against her former producer Dr Luke. In 2005, she filed a lawsuit in which she demanded release from her contract from Dr. Luke and his former label Kemosabe Records.

Vulture reported in their extensive timeline of the legal case, ‘ [In October 2014,] Kesha files an explosive lawsuit against Dr. Luke in California claiming sexual assault and battery, including one aforementioned incident (the Nicky Hilton party) where he allegedly forced her to take date-rape drugs and sexually abused her afterward, and another where he “violently thrashed his arms at her,” which led her to run barefoot down the Pacific Coast Highway to escape. The lawsuit also accused Luke of long-term emotional and psychological abuse involving fat-shaming. Kesha claims that Luke’s treatment has caused her “severe depression, post-traumatic stress, social isolation, and panic attacks.”’

After nearly a decade of litigation, the matter was settled in 2023, and Kesha has been released from the contract.

She subsequently released her album Gag Order, and officially declared her independence with the recent landmark release of her eagerly anticipated new single JOY RIDE in July this year.