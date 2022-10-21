—

From a day dedicated to celebrating Princess of Pop Kylie Minogue to queer markets and a queer blood rave – queer Melbourne has it all!

Beers For Queers

Enjoy monthly queer markets, DJs and performers at The Fox with Beers for Queers. This month is the Halloween party with prizes awarded for dress up! The kitchen is open from 1:00 pm to 9:30 pm and offers an assortment of pub meals, including vegan and gluten free options.

Owned and run by queer women for queer women and non-binary folk, Beers for Queers welcomes all to a night of free Halloween queer fun.

When: October 22, 2022 5:00 pm to 1:00 am

Where: The Fox Hotel, 351 Wellington St

Tickets: No booking necessary, more details here

HOMO Erotica – Blood Rave

Inspired by the opening scene of Blade, HOMO EROTICA is throwing their first blood rave! Featuring a blood station to drench yourself in fake blood, be sure to wear something you don’t mind getting dirty and bring a towel for afterwards. The dress code is bloody, undead or calavera and kink wear is welcome.

The night offers a dirty, filthy techno basement, a disco/house room, and a myriad of queer performances throughout.

When: October 22, 2022, 9:00 pm to 4:00 am

Where: Inflation Entertainment Complex, 60 King St

Tickets: $19 to $69, here

Dynasty: Drag & Dumplings (Melbourne Fringe Festival)

For a night of dine and drag inspired by Old Shanghai Caberet, head to Trades Hall for “Dynasty: Drag & Dumplings”. The all-queer Asian cast will be debuting at the Melbourne Fringe Festival this weekend. Tickets include show and food which will be a variety of vegan Yum Cha delicacies prepared by Auntie Wombat. The lineup includes an impressive mix of drag artists, DJs, dancers and local artists.

When: October 22, 2022, 11:00 pm (90 mins)

Where: Festival Hub: Trades Hall – ETU Ballroom

Tickets: $60, here

Kylie Appreciation Day Comes To Camberwell

Camberwell will celebrate Princess of Pop Kylie Minogue through a series of performances by some of Melbourne’s most iconic drag queens, who will entertain the audience with lip-syncs and other creative acts. There will also be a special performance by Melbourne’s most famous Kylie impersonator, Millie Minogue.

From ‘Mechanic Charlene’ Kylie, to ‘Impossible Princess’ Kylie, to ‘Spinning Around’ Kylie, right through to her latest incarnation, ‘Disco’ Kylie, the performances will celebrate star’s key career moments.

When: October 23, 2022, 8:00 am to Mid Day

Where: Camberwell Sunday Market, Marketplace car park (rear Burke Rd), Camberwell. Activities will take place near Woodfrog Bakery.

Tickets: Free entry

Defending With Pride – Exhibition

The Defending With Pride Exhibition is the first LGBTQ+ Australian war memorial exhibition. The queer community have been defending Australia in the military since the very beginning but LGBTQ+ individuals in the military have not always been recognised or accepted. This exhibit celebrates inclusion and diversity and draws on historical resources to provide an immersive experience. Defending With Pride includes personal stories and reflections from veterans and current serving ADF personnel. Come along if you want to understand the continuing journey of acceptance of LGBTQ+ people in service.

When: Until July 2023, 11:00 am to 6:00 pm

Where: The Shrine of Remembrance, Birdwood Avenue

Tickets: Free entry