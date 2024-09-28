Kylie Minogue Drops New Single And Extra Tour Dates

After incredible demand for tickets for her upcoming Tension Tour Kylie Minogue has announced three extra tour dates and dropped a new single.

It’s exciting news for Kylie fans who had been left disappointed about the recent cancellation of Splendour In The Grass, which she was set to headline.

News of the new tour dates comes ahead of general ticket sales opening this Thursday.

Kylie Minogue announces extra Australian tour dates

It’s been a massive two years for Australian pop princess Kylie Minogue since the release of Tension in 2023 and the accompanying single Padam Padam which took the world by storm.

Tension became Minogue’s fourth consecutive number one album in Australia and either overall.

But it was Padam Padam that skyrocketed the star back into the public eye like never before.

When it was announced that she would be headlining Splendour In The Grass this year fans were eager to see Kylie at her only Australian performance for the year and equally disappointed when it was announced the festival was cancelled.

Needless to say the public reaction to her 2025 world tour sent fans into a spin with seven shows initially announced last week.

However after what Frontier touring described as “incredible ticket demand” for presale tickets this week she has now announced new shows in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

Members of the public will have their chance to fight it out for what we most likely be a sellout tour on Thursday October 2.

Lights Camera Action

However while fans eagerly await their chance to snap up tickets to the Kylie Minogue concert in their city, she has treated them to her first single of the upcoming Tension II album.

Delving right back into the electronic nightclub space Lights Camera Action is set to be another hit for the Aussie pop star.

“Lights Camera Action captures the carefree spirit of the nightclub and continues the euphoric, electronic sound of previous album Tension” an official release reads.

Accompanying the release of the new dance floor hit is a sexy and sultry official film clip to launch the song.

Directed by Sophie Muller and shot in Budapest the sizzling new film clip sees Kylie on a photo shoot serving everything in front of the camera whilst also taking on multiple roles, including directing herself in some truly iconic photoshoots.

Tension II is set for release on October 18 and is available for pre-order now.

Ahead of the release the full track list has been announced, below, revealing collaborations with Sia, Orville Peck, Bebe Rexha and more.