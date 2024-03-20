Kylie Minogue has been announced on the lineup for the 2024 edition of Splendour In The Grass, set to take place in North Byron Parklands from July 19.

Minogue will headline the annual music festival alongside fellow top-billed acts like US rapper Future and Canadian rock band Arcade Fire. Minogue’s headlining slot is billed as an Australian-exclusive appearance, and will mark her first-ever performance for the NSW festival.

The pop star’s set will take place on the festival’s first day, July 19, when she’ll take to the stage alongside the likes of queer Australian artists G-Flip and Tash Sultana, as well as starry international names Omar Apollo, Turnstile and Viagra Boys, among many others.

‘AUSTRALIA …. I’m coming home!’

“I can’t wait to join this amazing lineup in North Byron Park for Splendour In The Grass 2024.”

Sydney producer and DJ Hayden James, Byron Bay busker-turned global pop phenom Tones & I, and queer Norwegian singer-songwriter Girl In Red will also perform across Splendour In The Grass’ three-day run.

Tickets to the 2024 edition of Splendour In The Grass go on sale at 9am AEDT on Thursday, March 21. Find tickets, and see the full music lineup, here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue)

Minogue’s headlining slot at Splendour In The Grass will come just under a year after her performance as part of 2023’s Sydney WorldPride. Last June, The Padam Padam singer stole the spotlight for WorldPride’s televised Opening Concert at the Domain in Sydney, a musical event she also headlined alongside Jessica Mauboy and Charli XCX.

During that set, Minogue performed tracks from her decades-spanning career, including her 2000 smash hit Spinning Around and the 2001 chart-topper Can’t Get You Out Of My Head. As for what’s in store for Splendour In The Grass, fans can expect a setlist filled with hits from Tension, Minogue’s most recent album which arrived last September.

That album, which marked Minogue’s sixteenth overall, spawned the smash hit single Padam Padam, which later saw the pop star collect her second-ever Grammy Award for Best Pop Dance Recording, beating out the likes of Troye Sivan and Calvin Harris. Padam Padam also took home the trophy for Best Pop Release at last year’s ARIA Awards.

Splendour In The Grass’ 2023 edition was headlined by Lizzo, Flume and Mumford & Sons. Previous instalments of the festival have included stages hosted by queer event organisers POOF DOOF and GiRLTHING.