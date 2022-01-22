—

Lady Gaga and Salma Hayek share a deadly friendship in House of Gucci, but there was apparently a whole other side of the relationship that never made it to the film’s final cut.

“There’s a whole side of this film that you did not see where Pina [played by Hayek] and I developed a sexual relationship,” Gaga, 35 said during an MGM studios House of Gucci panel Q&A with the cast of the film.

“Should I? Should I go? Should I tell them?” Hayek asked Gaga.

“I remember being on set with Salma and going, ‘So after Maurizio dies, maybe it gets hot?’” said Gaga, which elicited a round of laughter from the audience.

“You think she’s kidding,” Hayek said with a wry smile.

While no reason was given for the sex scene hitting the cutting room floor, Lady Gaga suggested the footage may one day see the light of day. “Director’s cut, who knows?” she said. Audience ‘D idn ’ t Get to See All of the Scenes’

Hayek told the audience the two had developed a “delicious relationship” and that audience “didn’t get to see all of the scenes” between the two. However, the film does show the two enjoying a mud bath and later plotting the murder of Patrizia’s ex-husband.

Hayek described sharing the screen and improvising with Gaga as “two girls from a different class, kind of having a blast going at this big world.”

“But this is a testament to [Ridley Scott] as a director because he allowed us to go there,” Gaga said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pop Crave (@popcrave)

Lady Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani, the wife of Mauricio Gucci, heir to the vast Gucci fortune (played by Adam Driver). While Hayek plays Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemma, a shady TV psychic who becomes Patrizia’s partner-in-murder.

An Italian court convicted Reggiani of conspiring to have her ex-husband murdered. Reggiani, who was sentenced to 18 years in prison, was released in 2016.

Lady Gaga has received widespread critical acclaim for her performance and has secured Screen Actors Guild Award and Golden Globe nominations for Best Actress and is a frontrunner to nab an Oscar nomination as well. Mutual Admiration Society

The two actors have formed a mutual admiration society, with Hayek, 55, telling Variety, “I think we had a lot of fun reliving scenes that are not even in the movie.”

“We really couldn’t wait to get on the set and just do it and do it together and play off of each other.”

Lady Gaga “is incredibly talented, incredibly smart. And she has on top of all that, extra abilities that not every brilliant actor has, which is she’s good with the accent,” Hayek said of her co-star in an interview with Variety.

“Of course, she has an amazing ear. She is extraordinary improvising, and not everybody has that. She really embodies the character. Her level of commitment — I’ve only seen maybe once or twice somebody commit to a character like she does. And she’s also a great team player.”

Gaga, for her part, told Harpers Bazaar that her commitment to the role was such that she had a psychiatric nurse on set. “I sort of felt like I had to. I felt that it was safer for me. “And for this, I was always Patrizia. I always spoke in my accent. And even if I was speaking about things that weren’t related to the movie—I wasn’t pretending that Maurizio was waiting for me downstairs—I was still living my life. I just lived it as her.”

So committed was Gaga to the role that she told W that she believed that Reggiani had cursed her with “large swarms of flies,” which plagued her during the shoot. Film Panned By Gucci Heir

The film, which drew praise for the performances of its stars, otherwise received mixed reviews from critics.

Heirs of Aldo Gucci, chairman of the Gucci label from 1953 to 1986, panned the film, saying in a statement, “The production of the film did not bother to consult the heirs before describing Aldo Gucci — president of the company for 30 years — and the members of the Gucci family as thugs, ignorant and insensitive to the world around them.”

“This is extremely painful from a human point of view and an insult to the legacy on which the brand is built today.”

The film, released into Australian cinemas on December 26, also stars Jared Leto, Al Pacino and Jeremy Irons. It has grossed $144 million to date.