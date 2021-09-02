—

Could it be time for The Bachelor franchise to consider an all-gay version of the hit reality TV Show? According to Lance Bass, former NSYNC heartthrob and one of the hosts of the upcoming season of Bachelor In Paradise, the answer is ‘yes’.

In an exclusive interview with Variety Magazine, Bass told the publication that if “If you want the most dramatic season ever, do an LGBT version.”

Bass Is Not New To Gay Dating Shows

Bass is the first openly gay host of the widely popular show, after coming out in 2006. He married his partner Michael Turchin in 2014, with the pair expecting twins via surrogacy later this year.

Bass’ suggestion comes hot on the heels of the announcement that the upcoming Australian series of The Bachelorette will, for the first time in the show’s history, feature a bisexual lead.

Not The First LGBT Bachelor

Set to premiere a little later this year, the new season of The Bachelorette will see both men and women vie for the attention of 26-year-old Brooke Blurton, who is also the first Indigenous woman to lead a show for the franchise.

But back in 2019, and on Bachelor in Paradise, fans of the series would remember contestant Demi Burnett, who came out as sexually fluid, ending season season six proposing to her then-girlfriend, Kristian Haggerty. It is because of this moment that Bass believes Bachelor in Paradise would be “the perfect place for exploring more LGBTQI+ storylines.

“Demi obviously had the first LGBT storyline on Bachelor in Paradise, so that seems like a place that is a great venue for all love stories,” Bass said.

“I like that they’re trying different things and I think the next step, the obvious step, would be an LGBT version. I would love to see a show where you had lesbian, gay, trans, bi. To me, bisexual is just such an interesting thing to watch because everyone is an option,” added Bass.