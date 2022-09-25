—

Recent activity at former gay bar ARQ Sydney could indicate it’s reopening this October or November after its shutdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Originally, the club was shut down due to crowd limits brought on by the coronavirus. At the beginning of the pandemic, ARQ had intentions of reopening as soon as it was able to. Unfortunately, the owner placed the still-shut club’s building housing on sale back in September 2021.

There have been advertisements for staff spotted recently, as reported by Sydney Morning Herald (SMH) and people passing by have taken note of work and activities happening inside the building.

Owner Shadd Danesi confirmed back in August this year that discussions were being made and they were “moving forward at this stage” but didn’t say if it was a done deal.

“I do believe Sydney really needs more entertainment venues of good quality to open,” he said to SMH.

“The community would love it.”

Possible Reopening Sparks Hope

Speculation about the club’s possible reopening has been running rampant on social media, with some hoping it could be true.

“ARQ Sydney reopening in October!???” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Marq Sydney expressed their excitement, saying they were “having heart palpitations” and they “couldn’t breathe.”

“Please please please be opening in the next few weeks my nightlife has died since ARQ closed because the other places are not a vibe at all #allROADSleadTOarq.”

The club opened back in 1999 with its 20th anniversary in 2019.

So far, no official announcement has appeared to confirm the rumours but it’s safe to say that the community is eager to see the legendary gay bar’s return to Sydney’s nightlife.