A lesbian couple in the US may have found the best way to rid themselves of Mormon visits for good.

Getting unwanted solicitors and religious folk knocking at your door can annoy even the most patient of us. People have tried and tested methods, such as leaving their cat’s presents of mice and birds at the door, or one man playing gay porn loudly.

Jamie and Melissa Foust bought a colourful door mat from Target during Pride month and so far, their investment seemed to have paid off. The doormat in question says ‘gayest place in town’.

Watching their CCTV footage, the couple were “crying with laughter,” as the two Mormon missionaries approach the house. One reads the doormat out loud with his partner responding with a quick “nope,”. The two then make their swift escape.

“My wife and I recently got a new door mat. It was a great investment,”the couple said, posing the video of the CCTV footage on social media.

“It says, “gayest place in town” and has the added benefit of keeping religious zealots from knocking on our door to tell us about their god,” the video’s caption added.

Social Media Pokes Fun At Fleeing Mormons

So far, the video has over 7.4 million views and 900,000 likes, at the time of reporting. And it wasn’t just the Fousts who were laughing at the sight as the comment section poked fun at the frightened Mormons.

“Isn’t their job to ‘save’ you? They failed the ‘mission’,” one comment read.

“Remember that bible story where they’d put blood on the doors to prevent that angel from taking firstborns? This like that,” another comment read.

Mormons Anti-LGBTQ+ Past

Even former Mormons found the video funny, with one saying “this had me rolling,” and another posting “as a queer and trans former Mormon, this brings me such joy.”

Like other religions, the Mormon religion has a reputation for being anti-LGBTQI, with disgraceful past actions against the community. Back in April, the second-in-command leader of the chucrh told attendees at a biennial conference that his stance on gender equality and same-sex marriage would not change.

They had also previously taught that same-sex attraction was a curable condition. First Counselor in the First Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saint (Mormons) has stated in the past that the highest level of salvation “can only be attained through faithfulness to the covenants of an eternal marriage between a man and a woman.”





