Lily Cade, a lesbian porn star, who was given a prominent platform by the BBC in a controversial anti-trans article, has shocked the internet with transphobic rantings and calling for the “execution” of trans women.

Warning: This story has details of extreme transphobic conduct and might be distressing to some readers. For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

The article in question was published by the BBC in the United Kingdom at the end of October and was titled, ‘We’re being pressured into sex by some trans women‘.

The article, that received over 5,000 complaints, claimed that some lesbians had come forward to relate experiences of “being pressured and coerced into accepting trans women as partners – then shunned and even threatened for speaking out.”

Lily Cade Claims To Be The Inspiration For The Cotton Ceiling

Cade’s contribution to the article was relating an experience from a porn shoot. After initially agreeing to work with a trans porn actress after seeing pictures of her, Cade backed out before the shoot when she discovered online that her prospective colleague was a trans woman.

She then reported receiving backlash online as a result of that decision. “My sex drive was oriented towards women,” Cade was quoted in the article . “I couldn’t see past the fact that what I was interacting with was male genitalia altered by surgery and not the reproductive organ of a female ape, and I just couldn’t get past that.”

Her participation in the article came about because it touched on the use of the phrase ‘cotton ceiling’ – a phrase Cade suspects she was the inspiration for because of that experience.

Accused of Sexually Assaulting Girls

But Cade didn’t take kindly to criticism of her participation in the article, especially when it came out that she herself had been the perpetrator of sexual assaults.

It came to light that in 2017 Cade had admitted to and apologised, after many girls had accused her of sexually assaulting them , (link very, very, NSFW!). One Twitter user even labelled her a ‘serial rapist’.

One of the cis women featured in the BBC’s “are some trans women sexually predatory?” piece is a serial rapist. pic.twitter.com/vTLmHZ7t5c — SANDWORM (@christapeterso) October 26, 2021

That Twitter post was accompanied by screenshots from other members of the porn industry who experienced assaults at the hands of Cade.

Following the resurfacing of the past allegations of sexual assault against her, Cade went on a bizarre posting rampage on her website.The site has now been removed in its entirety but not before enterprising netizens managed to capture the unhinged rantings.

“If you left it up to me, I’d execute every last one of them personally,” was written in a post entitled ‘Where The Fuck Are These Children’s Mothers?’ on her website, that has since been removed.

She continued, “Cancel the ever-living fuck out of this. Cancel this so hard that no man dare walk the path of the trans woman in public ever again! Enough is enough.”

“Lynch Kaitlyn! Lynch the ‘Sisters’ Wachowski! Lynch Laurel Hubbard! Lynch Fallon Fox!”

Disturbing Views

Cade then continued with her insane rantings, going on to misgender trans people and escalating her language to post some truly disturbing views.

Seriously. Lily Cade has written a Unabomber-style rant about literally executing trans woman, with the specific names of who she would lynch. That's who @BBCNews are platforming as having a legitimate viewpoint in the discussion around trans rights. That's where we are. — Steph Paton 🍂 (@stephenpaton134) November 2, 2021

Many social media users called out Cade and criticised the BBC for providing a platform for people like Cade, who called for the lynching of trans women.

“Seriously. Lily Cade has written a Unabomber-style rant about literally executing trans woman, with the specific names of who she would lynch. That’s who BBC News are platforming as having a legitimate viewpoint in the discussion around trans rights,” columnist Steph Paton posted on Twitter.

The BBC is yet to take down the article.

If you feel distressed reading the story, you can reach out to support services.

For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14

For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.