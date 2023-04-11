LGBT Aussies Are Advised Caution By The Government When Travelling To The US

Aussies have taken to social media to inform those who might think about travelling to the US to be careful, especially if they’re part of the LGBTQ+ community.

It all started with one TikToker under the username Jess replying to a comment that said “I am worried for many of the good people in America…and too frightened to ever visit again.”

The TikToker then asked in a video “question for people in other countries.”

“Do you wanna visit us anymore? Like are we even a destination on your vacation list?” she asked and since then, dozens of Australians have dueted the video with their own opinions and advice.

“The Australian government puts out warning advisories about travelling to America,” one user under the name creature4hire said in a video.

“It talks about not going to America if you are female or LGBTQ or if you have or um have [a] Judaica background. If you happen to be open minded.”

“If you happen to be anything other than a cis white het [hetrosexual] male.”

Smart Traveller

The advisories that he mentions can be found on the Smart Traveller website. There, Aussies can read safety, health and other important information when travelling abroad.

Under the United States of America, it’s stated that under Local Laws there is “no federal law that explicitly protects LGBTI+ people from discrimination. Some US states and localities have laws that may affect LGBTI+ travellers.”

“Mass shootings, active shooter events, and hate crimes occur, including violent incidents directed towards the LGBTI+ community and individuals and groups from diverse cultural, linguistic, ethnic and religious backgrounds,” Smart Traveller states under Violent Crime.

This is despite the government’s current level assessment as Level 1, which is advises normal safety precautions.

“Incredibly Accurate”

Social media users agreed with the video, with many voicing their own fears of the country.

“I live here and hate it. It’s NOT SAFE,” one user wrote.

“Those warning are incredibly accurate unfortunately,” another added.

One user pointed out how warnings such as these are typically seen in 2nd and 3rd world countries.

“That’s the kind of travel advisories you see in 2nd and 3rd world countries,” they said.