LGBTQ+ Inclusivity Celebrated In Health Care Services

The Australian Pride in Health + Wellbeing Awards have honoured individuals and organisations in their advancements for LGBTQ+ inclusivity in the Australian Health Sector.

Held on April 5, leading figures from various professions attended to acknowledge the contributions for gender and sexuality diversity amongst the healthcare industry. This is the 2nd annual awards ceremony produced by non-profit inclusion program Pride in Health + Wellbeing (PIHW) and led by LGBTQ+ health organisation ACON.

Individual recipients included Swapna Chaudhhary (Chemist Warehouse) for the LGBTQ+ Inclusive Innovation award, for developing and providing pharmacists nationwide with additional knowledge on trans health care.

Other recipients included Charles Broadfoot (Hunter New England and Central Coast Primary Health Network) awarded LGBTQ+ Out Role Model and Rebecca Roberts (St Vincent’s Health Network, Sydney) awarded LGBTQ+ Ally, for their advocacy and inclusive work amongst respective staff and services.

Outstanding organisations included Uniting Vic.Tas who were awarded Service Provider of the Year, along with JewishCare NSW and St Vincent’s Health Network Sydney, who were joint recipient winners of Most Improved Service Provider of the Year.

Advertisements

Service providers were also given gold, silver and bronze rankings based on the Pride in Health + Wellbeing Index, which sets a benchmark for organisation within the Australian Health Care Sector in reaching for LGBTQ inclusiveness.

Providing Greater Practices For LGBT+ Community

Nation Program Manager for PIHW, Claire Allen, expressed a ‘tangible shift’ from the index in providing greater practices for LGBTQ inclusion in workforces and delivery services.

“We are seeing real progress in the provision of safer and more inclusive environments and experiences for sexuality and gender diverse people when they access health and wellbeing services, across Australia,” says Allen.

Whilst acknowledging the difficulties of Gender and Sexuality diverse people within the industry due to social inclusion barriers, Allen expresses that PIHW “are seeing providers and governments demonstrating that they are taking action to address these barriers to accessing help and support.”

The acknowledgement from both ACON and PIHW represent a positive shift amongst health services and programs for queer individuals and groups, promoting further innovation and improvements in the industry.

ACON was reached out to for comment.