New national research has confirmed that LGBTIQ+ workers in Australia continue to face significantly higher levels of workplace discrimination and exclusion.

The latest Diversity Council Australia Inclusion@Work Index 2025–2026, found that 46 percent of LGBTIQ+ employees experienced discrimination and/or harassment in the past year, compared to only 26 percent of non-LGBTIQ+ workers. This means queer workers remain around 1.5 times more likely to encounter such behaviour on the job.

The findings also show a worsening trend. In the previous 2023–2024 Index, 39 percent of LGBTIQ+ workers reported discrimination or harassment, highlighting a notable increase over time.

The Diversity Council Australia is one of the partnership organisations that the ABC has recently separated from. Diversity Council Australia (DCA) is the nation’s leading independent peak body for diversity and inclusion.

Based on a nationally representative survey of around 3,000 workers, the Inclusion@Work Index tracks experiences of inclusion and exclusion across Australian workplaces and links them to wellbeing and organisational performance. While overall workplace discrimination has slightly declined across the general workforce, the data shows LGBTIQ+ employees continue to bear a disproportionate burden.

Beyond overt discrimination, the report highlights the impact of everyday exclusion. Nearly four in ten LGBTIQ+ workers said they had been left out of workplace social activities, while others reported being ignored or subjected to assumptions about their abilities. These behaviours, while often minimised, are linked to poorer mental health, lower job satisfaction and increased likelihood of leaving a role.

The research is pertinent to the ABC’s recent decision to end memberships with ACON’s Pride in Diversity program, the Australian Disability Network and the Diversity Council of Australia following a review of external partnerships.

ACON’s Pride in Diversity program is a national, membership-based program that helps employers improve LGBTQ+ inclusion in their workplaces by providing training, advice and benchmarking tools, including the Australian Workplace Equality Index, which measures and compares organisations’ progress on inclusive policies and culture.

The broadcaster said the arrangements were “no longer providing sufficient value” and emphasised a renewed focus on editorial independence.