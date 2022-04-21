—

Katherine Deves, the Liberal candidate for Warringah, described surrogacy as “a human rights violation” and “a vanity project” in now-deleted tweets.

Deves, who is also the co-founder of Save Women’s Sport, was responding to a post made by out US Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg about becoming a parent.

Buttigieg had tweeted, “Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we’re becoming parents. We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family.”

Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg were adopted.

This is not the first time Deves made controversial statements about surrogacy.

In December, according to Sydney Morning Herald, Deves tweeted, “Surrogacy is reproductive prostitution. It is egregious exploitation of women, both the woman from the egg is ‘harvested’ and the pregnant woman who gives birth to the baby. Breaking the mother-baby dyad is a catastrophic disruption to normal human reproduction and relationship.”

Perrottet : ‘I Think Australians Are Sick of Treading on Eggshells’

Deves, Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s “captain’s pick” candidate had to delete her Twitter account after the media reported her transphobic and homophobic comments.

Morrison has rejected calls to sack her. “What I won’t allow is for those who are seeking to cancel Katherine simply because she has a different view to them on the issue of women and girls in sport,” Morrison had said.

“I think Australians are getting pretty fed-up with having to walk on eggshells every day because they may or may not say something one day that’s going to upset someone.”

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet also weighed in and agreed, saying, “I have a very strong view that people should have rights to raise issues and have public debate without being cancelled. And I agree with what the Prime Minister said yesterday. I think Australians are sick of treading on eggshells.”

Deves deleted her Instagram and Twitter accounts after her past homophobic and transphobic social media posts came to light.