Liberal Councillor Blames “Gay Boys” In Leaked Messages

Leaked messages from a private WhatsApp group for Liberal women show Waverley Councillor Sally Betts saying, “the gay boys are … a bit (sic) issue and carry a lot of power”.

The comments were made after a female candidate lost in a bid to be preselected in the seat of Cook.

Group members were reportedly agitated after former McKinsey consultant Simon Kennedy easily won preselection in the safe seat in Sydney’s south, replacing former prime minister Scott Morrison.

Betts had reportedly just listened to an episode of Insiders: On Background featuring Charlotte Mortlock, founder of Hilma’s Network.

Veteran Family Advocate Commissioner Gwen Cherne had finished a distance third in the Cook preselection.

“Just listened to the podcast, thanks Charlotte. We will work out gender balance of Cook Preselection just for info. You were spot on, of course. Difficult to say, but the gay boys are a bit (sic) issue and carry a lot of power,” Betts wrote.

Mortlock had posted on X the day after International Women’s Day: “Yesterday, on IWD, the NSW Liberal Party voted on our state executive. We didn’t get a SINGLE woman up. We now have: a male federal leader. A male NSW leader. A male NSW Director. A male NSW president. And FOUR male Vice Presidents.”

Betts says she has been fighting for greater female representation in the party for decades.

The councillor did not respond to Star Observer’s request for comment.

Second time this year Betts is under fire

Dubbed the “most powerful person in Sydney’s east” by former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull, for whom she worked as a staffer, Betts is a longterm member of the Liberal Party, sitting on the party’s state executive.

She has been a member of Waverley Council for 25 years, including 8 as mayor.

It’s the second time she’s come under fire this year.

In January, the Liberal powerbroker became the subject of an internal council investigation after a colleague accused her of being drunk and offensive following a meeting last year.

Liberal Councillor Leon Goltsman had called on her to step down as leader of the Liberals on Waverley Council. He has since been subjected to various legal threats from Betts.

Speaking to Star Observer, Cr Goltsman said the recent leaked messages were upsetting, but unsurprising.

“I think it’s appalling,” he said. “I don’t think anyone should be sending messages like that, let alone a leader or an elected representative of the community.”

With Mardi Gras celebrations only recently having ended, Cr Goltsmna said the comments were a poor reflection of Liberal efforts to create equality and unity within the community.

Betts also reportedly failed to attend a Bondi Beach function in support of Mardi Gras, and it’s unclear how she plans to support the LGBTQ community.