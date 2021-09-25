—

A 23-year-old man from London was recently sentenced to 14 years imprisonment after being found guilty of raping three men he met through Grindr, and forcing them to withdraw large amounts of cash from nearby ATM’s.

The investigation into Aaron Goodey began after two separate men made reports to police, both claiming they had met him through Grindr. After raping his victims, he would then walk them to nearby ATM’s and would threaten them with more violence if they failed to to withdraw funds from their personal accounts. Both attacks took place within the Enfield area of London.

The Wood Green Crown Court heard that through the investigation into these two separate attacks, Goodey was also linked to a third attack. This third attack took place in Lambeth in January 2020. On this occasion, his victim was once again lured into meeting Goodey for consensual sex through Grindr but was ultimately sexually assaulted and robbed.

Detective Superintendent Seb Adjei-Addoh, who investigated the case said that Goodey was “a dangerous sexual attacker and poses a significant risk to men across London. He gained access to the victim’s houses before subjecting them to significant sexual attacks, while using and threatening further violence, to extort money. I acknowledge the bravery shown by the victims in this case who provided crucial evidence to ensure Goodey cannot offend again.”

Adjei-Addoh went onto say of Goodey’s sentencing that it “sends a clear message that sexual violence towards any person will not be tolerated in London and I acknowledge the bravery shown by the victims in this case who provided crucial evidence to ensure Goodey cannot offend again.”

In another stark reminder of the dark side of Grindr and in an example of the excess caution that should be used when on such apps, in January this year a man was sentenced to life behind bars after he was found guilty of murdering Adrian Murphy after luring him through Grindr. A talented dancer, Murphy was found dead at his home in Battersea, London, in July 2019, his autopsy revealing he had been poisoned with scopolamine.

