The London Metropolitan Police have warned their officers not to take part in a gay nightclub’s stripping competition, even if off duty. The officers will face disciplinary action if they participate.

The competition hosts are past RuPaul’s Drag Race Queens, including All-Stars 7 queen Yvie Oddly, Season 14 queen Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Season 13 queen Gottmik, and Drag Race UK queen The Vivienne. The winners of each week will get £250 with a grand prize of £1,000.

Thursday Porn Idol Nights

According to The Times, an inspector warned, “It makes it awkward for the staff at the location to then have to deal with you when you are next on shift attending the venue to carry out official duties.”

The inspector added that if officers violated this directive, “CCTV will be viewed and officers spoken to.”

Adele Judges Porn Idol

“There is no suggestion of any unlawful act having taken place. However, officers were reminded of the need to uphold standards while off duty, especially when identifying themselves as police officers.”

Back in February 2022 singer Adele made a surprise appearance at G-A-Y & Heaven Nightclub and chose the winner of ‘Porn Idol’.

Adele at the Heaven Night Club few minutes ago.pic.twitter.com/9NUVLwI3JM — Adele Daily (@adeledailynet) February 11, 2022

Heaven Nightclub has been open since December 1979.

More photos of Adele at ‘Heaven’ nightclub in London. You can see @RAVIEB in the second pic 😭 📸: @/AlfieOrdinary via IG pic.twitter.com/XcZLH4oC3M — Adele Photos (@PhotosofAdele) February 11, 2022