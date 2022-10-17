—

Best known for his roles in Love, Simon and The Flash, Australian actor, dancer, and singer-songwriter Keiynan Lonsdale will be headlining and co-hosting Rainbow Republic, Sydney WorldPride 2023’s closing concert on March 5, 2023.

the Sydneysider said he was "overwhelmed" and "super excited to put together this show," which – you heard it here first – might feature new music. "I'm working on my second album at the moment… [the audience is] probably gonna hear some of the music before anyone else," he teases.

Lonsdale: Expect New Music

While the release date for this new album is top secret, Lonsdale disclosed that the new album charts new personal ground.

Reflecting on recently turning 30, he said, “I’m thinking about love differently, I’m thinking about identity differently.

“My first album was all about coming out… really accessing this identity and exploration and this fight and yearning to be understood.

“Now, I’ve just been a lot more settled into myself and just a lot more self-reflection. I feel more relaxed into myself and navigating life and love outside of the secrets, and travelling to different countries, and growing into myself more as a man and loving myself more as a man, and really solidifying my values.”

Rainbow Republic marks Lonsdale’s return to hosting after a decade.

The former MTV VJ, who interviewed celebrities and hosted parties and events, is relieved that he would not be doing it alone, with Melbourne-based non-binary singer-songwriter G Flip sharing hosting duty.

Lonsdale’s First-Ever Mardi Gras

Not only does Rainbow Republic promise to be the biggest audience of Lonsdale’s career, but it will also be his first-ever Mardi Gras.

“I’ve always been away from the country and when I lived here I was too scared to go, to be completely candid with you,” he says.

“It’s always been this thing that I’ve been looking forward to being able to access and enjoy. I’ve been to other Prides around the world; I’ve been to other WorldPrides – They meant so much to me.

“The fact that this is the first one I get to experience and then WorldPride on top of that, and being part of it – It’s bonkers. But honestly, if this is going to be my first one, I’m pretty happy for this to be my first one. It’s a good way to start.”

who will headline the Live and Proud: Sydney WorldPride Opening Concert on February 24.

“I want to see Kylie,” he says. “I think that would be really really special. She’s such a gem to the country.

(If you’re curious, his favourite Kylie song is Magic and says collaborating with Kylie one day would be “an absolute dream come true.”)

Lonsdale: Come As You Are

Lonsdale also has some great fashion advice for those who are unsure about what to wear.

“Come as you are, at your spiritual best,” he says.

“If you want to be draped in rainbows and glitter and gold and walk around like an emperor or empress, you go and do that. If you want to be basically naked, you better do that. You know what I mean? If you want to be in all black, you want to chill, and that’s your vibe, then do that. Just honour the moment for yourself.”

Sydney WorldPride 2023 takes place from February 17 to March 5, 2023, with nearly 1 million people expected to take part in the 17-day celebration.

Rainbow Republic will be held at The Domain on March 5.

For information on Sydney WorldPride 2023 go to sydneyworldpride.com