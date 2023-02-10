—

With only one week left to go until Sydney WorldPride and Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras 2023 happens, there are still plenty of ways to pre-game and pre-pride before the main event. Here’s what’s on in queer Sydney:

Pre-Pride & Pre-Valentine’s Gay Speed Dating! Ages 25-49

New to the queer dating scene, want to meet someone new or want somebody to spend Valentine’s Day and Sydney WorldPride with? Well CitySwoon is happily bringing forth an in-person matching speed dating event for gay men! All you need to do is fill out a profile in under five minutes and then you’ll be meeting 6-8 single men in quick-fire dating rounds. There’s also a drink on arrival if you need some liquid courage.

When: Saturday 11th February from 7 pm until 9:30 pm

Where: The Colombian Hotel, 117 Oxford Street, Darlinghurst

Price: $59

Love is Love High Tea at Four Seasons Hotel Sydney

Calling all lovers of high tea and feeling fancy because the Four Seasons Hotel Sydney and Mode Kitchen & Bar is pleased to present to you Love is Love themed high tea.

Feed that sweet tooth with delicious desserts like a ruby ring made from chocolate, mango-flavoured rose, a rainbow blackcurrant macron and many more.

When: Fridays and Sunday between 2 pm until 4pm, starting Friday 10th February until Sunday 5th March

Where: Four Seasons Hotel Sydney, 199 George Street

Price: Child – $59 per child/Adult – $99 per person/Love is Love High Tea with Bubbles Adult – $199 per person

Big Screen, Small Queen

You loved her on RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under S1 and Etcetera Etcetera is back with a new show that explores her struggles at film school and the difficulties of breaking into the industry.

Witness her comedic glory as she plays characters straight from the silver screen and takes you on a journey through the history of cinema.

When: Running from Sunday 12th February until Thursday 23rd February from 7:30 pm to 9 pm

Where: 181 Broadway, Ultimo

Price: Early Bird – $30/Concession – $35/Adult – $45

Blessed Union

From the talented theatre maker and Queerstories creator, Maeve Marsden comes a hilarious lesbian divorce comedy that takes you on a journey of the end of love and when that love is politicised.

Follow the story of Ruth and Judith as they try to juggle their commitment to activism and changing Australia while dealing with their heartbreak.

When: Saturday 11th February from 7:30 pm until 9:30 pm

Where: Belvoir Street Theatre, 25 Belvoir Street, Surry Hills

Price: Adult – $72 – $93/Concession – $52 – $73/Senior – $62 – $83