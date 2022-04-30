—

After season two’s cliffhanger, Disney and Hulu have released the first looks at season three of Love, Victor.

The teen comedy-drama series began as a spin-off of the wildly successful and first-of-its-kind movie Love, Simon. It follows the titular Victor (Michael Cimino) on his journey of self-discovery in his sexuality, and broader high school experience, calling upon Simon (Nick Robinson) for guidance.

Season Two Cliffhanger (Spoilers Below)

This is the decision fans have been waiting on, and the light is finally visible at the end of the tunnel, with season three coming out on June 15th (the middle of pride month) on both Disney+ and Hulu.

This third season will be the final season, as the characters near the end of high school and must deal with the looming decisions that come with graduation.

At the end of the previous season, Victor told Simon he felt he had grown enough to need his guidance no longer; this final season is shaping up to be Victor’s story of learning to stand on his own.

It is a fitting end to his journey and an optimistic message for the young queer audience who may feel they have no idea what to expect from that transition.

With four first look images released thus far, Twitter is already erupting with speculation and excitement for the new season.

Some fans are sure that despite the turbulence, ‘Venji’ will come out on top:

“Even if he goes to Rahim first it doesn’t mean that is who he chooses. He could be there to let him down easy before going to Benji. Team Benji all the way.”

While others want to see Victor turn a fresh page with ‘Vahim’:

“VAHIM NATION LET’S GO I want victor to be with someone who treats him with love and respect 😌”

The actual images appear to give very little away:

But that isn’t stopping fans from trying!

