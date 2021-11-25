—

Simon Blackburn won’t be getting married after all. The FIFO miner, who was scheduled to appear on the upcoming season of Channel Nine’s Married At First Sight has been axed from the program after a number of disturbing videos he posted to his social media accounts were discovered. The videos are filled with explicitly homophobic, and misogynistic language.

Warning: This story has details of homophobic conduct and language and might be distressing to some readers. For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

Blackburn, who is a divorced father-of-two, streamed a video on Instagram Live in which he calls gay people “filth,” and goes on to say, “you might as well just jump in a box, you’re gonna get AIDS.”

MAFS Groom Faces Backlash

In response to the swift backlash, Blackburn took to Instagram saying, “To clarify, I haven’t posted on TikTok in six months and all videos of me are reposts or screenshots of lives from last year! Not my current thoughts or mindset! Leave the past in the past. No further comment will be given! I’ve got COVID, let me rest!”

Blackburn’s Instagram account has now been switched to a private setting.

It was Blackburn’s on-screen wife Jessica Seracino who first alerted Married At First Sight producers to the videos, which her friends discovered after she asked them to do a Google search of her partner on the show. Blackburn was dismissed from the show soon after. Seracino has since been paired with another groom.

A Channel Nine spokesperson, in a statement, said, “When unacceptable social media content was discovered in relation to Simon Blackburn we immediately took steps to remove him from the program. We won’t be making further comment.”

‘He Came For Me!’

Former Bachelorette Angie Kent, posting to her Instagram stories, said, “I’ve had many people send me this since yesterday! And YES This is the same man I was posting about not long ago who petrified me on TikTok and Instagram with his content.”

“He also came for me when I called him out. I had many women reach out with stories about him.”

“I am truly mortified. This man is incredibly toxic and dangerous. He has an odd cult following of young men who think his behaviour is something to laugh about and look up to. BOYCOTT! IMMEDIATELY! He does not need a platform to keep spreading his venom!” Kent said.

Out MAFS Stars Slam Homophobia

Speaking with the Star Observer, out Married At First Sight star Samuel Levi said, “Having someone like this on the show, made me feel like everything I went through was seen as a joke, and not taken seriously. I don’t understand how producers let this slide, and allowed someone with these disgusting views to be allowed on national television, and possibly be a ROLE MODEL for the younger generation out there in 2022!!!!!!!”

“It’s actually heartbreaking, and all I want those who identify within the LGBTI community, to understand is this behaviour is not acceptable, not everyone is like that – and I stand with them as a complete ALLY!!!!! I will not allow someone disgusting, and disturbing like this to dictate how others think of us. Feral behaviour,” Levi said.

Levi’s partner Liam Cooper who also appeared on Married At First Sight, told So Dramatic!, “I’ve had had many people tag me and inbox me in regards to those videos and to be honest, I am lost for words and taken aback. To think that producers hid my video and edited out the fact that the video made about me was homophobic, biphobic and fat shaming and then to see that the show has now casted someone who is homophobic really makes me question a lot. What’s really heartbreaking is that there are members from the LGBTQIA Community, and those who are still trying to find their self and they have to see this!”

“What I want to remind all the young people out there that might have seen this, PLEASE do not listen! It’s ok to be gay, bi, transgender, lesbian, queer WHOEVER you want to be.“Just know there is support and people out in the world that love you and accept you,” Cooper said.

Homophobic, Transphobic, Ableist, Racist & Misogynist

Television’s biggest show is back for a new season that turns up the love! 👰🏻❤️🤵🏻 #MAFS returns in 2022 to @Channel9 and @9Now #NineUpfront pic.twitter.com/cpr4LF9Yy9 — Married At First Sight (@MarriedAU) September 15, 2021

Feminist author Clementine Ford took to Instagram saying Blackburn “used to have a fairly popular platform on TikTok, but his audience has decreased significantly – maybe because he speaks so horribly about his children that even other misogynist men have decided he’s too much to take.”

“All you need to know is that he is homophobic, transphobic, ableist, racist, and deeply hateful towards women. The way he speaks about mothers, in particular, is absolutely grotesque, calling them ‘some other c*nt’s fuckin’ mess.”@channel9 have since released a statement saying he was removed from the program when they “discovered” his social media posts, but come on besties – you want us to believe you didn’t know EXACTLY who this guy is? That you didn’t do the most basic of internet searches on his fkn name?”

“Of course, #MAFS knew who he was, because the plan was clearly to remove him from the show a week or so in and then release some cockamamie statement about how they had taken swift action. Why would they do this? Simple. So they could: a) generate interest and discussion in the new season and b) try to mitigate all the criticisms they’ve received for the last two years about platforming abusive men. ‘Look! We had one and we benched him! We’re good now!’”

If you feel distressed reading the story, you can reach out to support services.

For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14

For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.