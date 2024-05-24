Man charged for murdering his partner days before LGBTQ Domestic Violence Awareness Day

A 32-year-old man has been charged with the murder of his partner, a man believed to be in his 50s, in Sydney’s west earlier this week.

It is understood that the men were in a relationship, and homicide detectives are treating the case as domestic violence.

The attack comes amidst the national outcry for better funding and services for victims of domestic violence, and in the lead up to LGBTQ Domestic Violence Awareness Day (May 28). May is also recognised as Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Month

The offender, identified as Rory Schade, was reportedly wanted by police for breaching bail after being convicted of violent offences against two other victims. Last year, he had kicked and choked a woman in her 50s on the Central Coast and, while on bail, attacked an unknown man in Surry Hills.

He was then accused of breaching bail conditions when he refused to appear in court in February.

At about 7:30pm on Wednesday, police were called to a home on Richmond Avenue in Auburn after reports of a domestic violence-related incident. They attended South Parade, near Auburn train station, where they spoke to Schade before arresting him.

Back at the unit, police and paramedics found a man with serious head injuries, who was treated at the scene, but died shortly after.

Schade is reportedly assisting police with the investigation.

“A crime scene has been established,” NSW Police said in a statement. “It will be alleged that the men are known to one another.”

Domestic violence in LGBTQ+ relationships has been labelled “the silent endemic”. It is chronically underreported, and yet over 60 per cent of the community estimated to experience domestic, family and intimate partner violence and abuse in their lifetime.