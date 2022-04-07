—

An identified arsonist deliberately set a newly opened gay bar in New York on fire, leaving two persons injured. New York Police Department (NYPD) has released shocking CCTV footage of the arsonist setting alight the bar.

The police are reportedly investigating if the attack was motivated by hate, or any other reason. The police have offered a reward of $3,500 for information leading to the arrest of the attacker.

Rash Bar had opened just five months ago on Willoughby Ave, Brooklyn. On Sunday, April 3, around 9 pm, an unidentified person walked into the bar carrying a can of gasoline before an event was to begin. There were a few patrons and bar staff at the time preparing for the party.

“Someone came into our bar and poured gasoline on the floor causing an explosion that set the bar in flames. He was wearing a dark hoodie and a backpack and immediately ran from the scene. Everyone inside made it out, but two people were brought to the hospital and are in stable condition,” the bar management said in a statement.

Lucky Escape For Bar Customers And Staff

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: On 4/3/22 at approx. 9:20 PM, inside Rash Bar 941, Willoughby Ave @NYPD83PCT Brooklyn. The suspect poured gasoline on the floor, lit it & fled the location. Two victims suffered injuries. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS Reward up to $3,500 pic.twitter.com/a33Bun7sGA — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) April 7, 2022

Though customers and bar staff had a lucky escape, the bar management is trying to figure out the reason behind the violent attack that could have been tragic. The place is a popular LGBTQI venue and is packed with patrons late into the night.

“We still don’t know what to make of this cruel act of violence. In only five short months we were privileged to become home to such a talented and vital community of artists. It breaks our hearts that anyone would seek to threaten that for any reason,” the management said, adding, “At this time we haven’t identified the suspect or any motives, but we’re working closely with the authorities to investigate.”

A GoFundMe campaign to support the bar and its staff has already raised over $55,000.

The police released shocking footage of the attack that shows the suspect, a man, about 20 to 30 years old and 5-foot-9 inches tall, walking into the bar with a can. The attacker then proceeds to pour gasoline on the floor and sets it on fire using a lighter. He then runs out of the bar, before the whole bar erupts into flames within seconds.

The NYPD has asked anyone with information to call on 800-577-TIPS, and has offered a reward of up to $3,500.