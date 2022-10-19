—

Ahead of the state elections in November, Victorian Liberal Leader Matt Guy has pledged that if elected the party will bring back a controversial law that allows religious schools in the state to discriminate against LGBTQI teachers.

The commitment was reportedly given when the leader of the opposition visited the Islamic Council of Victoria on October 17, 2022. Following the visit, ICV issued a press release saying that Guy had “committed to amend the Equal Opportunity Act (EOA) ‘to allow for the right of a faith-based organisation to employ a person that aligns with the religious organisation’s values'”.

ICV claimed that the changes that Guy had promised would “protect the ability of Islamic schools and other faith-based schools to uphold their religious ethos.”

Victoria Had Banned Religious Schools From Discrimination Against LGBTQI Teachers

In December 2021, the Victorian Parliament had passed Daniel Andrews-led Labor government’s Equal Opportunity (Religious Exceptions) Amendment Act to protect LGBTQI students and teachers in religious schools.

The new law, which came into force in June 2022, removed exceptions under the state’s anti-discrimination laws and prohibited religious organisations and faith-based schools from sacking or refusing to hire staff on account of their sexuality, gender identity or marital status.

The schools could take into account the religious beliefs of a staff member only for roles such as religious studies teacher or to recruit priests, ministers, religious leaders or their members.

End Use Of Discrimination As An Electoral Strategy

Guy’s commitment to trash the law, invited criticism from organisations and other candidates.

Melissa Lowe, independent candidate for Hawthorn, said it was “time to end use of discrimination and division as an electoral strategy”.

“As the former Manager of Student Equity at Swinburne University, I’ve seen firsthand the economic, social and health consequences of discrimination,” Lowe said in a statement.

“Discrimination damages mental health and denies people the economic and social opportunities to fulfill their full potential. It forces good people to live in hiding – simply due to who they are, or who they love,” said Lowe.

Lowe called on the Liberal candidate for Hawthorn John Pesutto “to declare his opposition to Matthew Guy’s plan to reintroduce discrimination in Victoria based on gender or sexuality.”

In July, Victorian Liberals had endorsed controversial anti-trans councillor Moira Deeming to replace Bernie Finn for the Upper House Western Metropolitan Region seat in Parliament. A month later, Liberals voted to select Renee Heath for the safe upper house Eastern Victorian region seat. Renee has links to a controversial church – her father Brian Heath is a senior pastor at the City Builders Church, which has in the past been accused of reportedly encouraging its members to take part in a now-closed gay conversion therapy program run by Living Waters.









