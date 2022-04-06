—

The Mayor of New York City has launched an ad campaign denouncing the passage of Florida’s “shameful” “Don’t Say Gay Bill”, while calling on LGBTQI Floridians to come and live in New York City.

Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” officially named the Parental Rights in Education Bill, will restrict the teaching of sexual orientation and gender identity.

It states, “Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade three or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”

Parents would be able to sue if a school if school is suspected of violating the law.

LGBTQ+ activist Daniel Dromm said, “These ads will reaffirm New York City’s commitment to creating an inclusive school environment, in sharp contrast to the discriminatory policies of Governor DeSantis.”

The campaign will run on social media and on digital billboards across Florida for eight weeks, from April 4 until May 29.