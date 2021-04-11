—

As one of Sydney’s favourite and most entertaining Drag Queens, it’s Star Observers utmost pleasure to next introduce you to Coco Jumbo in the lead up to the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under.

As Sydney’s biggest queen, size is everything when it comes to Coco Jumbo (aka Luke Vito). With a magnetism that will draw you in and keep you fixed, it’s simply impossible to avert your gaze when Coco Jumbo takes to the stage. Coco is a queen who has developed a reputation based on sass, energy, pizzazz, and a playfulness that ensures they are ALWAYS the life of the party.

Back in 2017, Coco made headlines, when she stepped in with fellow queens Ivy Leaguee and Vybe to save a man from being gay bashed on Oxford St. When interviewed about the altercation Coco said:

“A guy pushed Ivy, so I picked him up and threw him into the gutter. I don’t think they knew what they were getting themselves into. I used to play rugby league. Plus, I have an older brother. He tried to run away, and I chased him into the oncoming traffic. I’m surprised my wig didn’t come off.”

“Don’t mess with gay people. Let alone two men dressed as women. Silly boys.” Coco added.

Alongside JoJo Zaho and Brita, who appeared in US Series 12, Coco is only the third Indigenous Oceanian queen to compete in RuPaul’s Drag Race, and as a Mardi Gras main stage regular, has also won a number of industry awards across her career.

Among many other career highlights, Coco has worked with 2014 Eurovision winner Conchita Wurst, Absolutely Fabulous’ Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley, and as a personal highlight for Coco, with Australia’s very own Sandra Sully.

