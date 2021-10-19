—

The latest season of the hit TV show The Bachelorette is set to make history when it airs on Channel 10 on Wednesday night, starring the series’ first bisexual love interest, Brooke Blurton. The proud Noongar-Yamatji woman from Western Australia is also the first Indigenous lead to feature on the show.

Brooke works with vulnerable young people and is passionate about making a real difference in the lives of those experiencing mental health issues.

“I am so ready for this. I’ve done it twice before and now, having the opportunity to choose my person and who I want in my life, is a truly unique and special experience,” Brooke said about the upcoming season.

Let’s hope third time’s the charm as Brooke left both The Bachelor season six and Bachelor In Paradise season two single.

Jamie Lee

Lee, who was recently spied sharing a romantic moment with Brooke in Sydney, is a 29-year-old psychology student and a self-confessed romantic and introvert. Since their friendship began on the Honey Badger’s season of The Bachelor Australia, she has been eager to see if they could be more than just friends.

Beau

Thirty-four-year-old Beau is from New South Wales and is passionate about training, travel, photography and building. Beau always brings good energy with him wherever he goes and while he can be shy at first, Beau says likes to keep things real.

Bec

Thirty-year-old Bec works as a Charity Officer in Victoria. She promises to be chaotic, loud and enthusiastic, and says she is passionate about mental health, being an inclusive ally, and loves cats and potatoes.

Darvid

His family describes him as a “bull in a China shop”, but you may call him Darvid. He is a 27-year-old landscaper from Queensland who has a glass half-full mentality and is finally at the stage in his life where he is open to finding ‘the one’.

Ritu

Ritu is a 25-year-old film maker from Victoria who, when asked why she would be the perfect catch for Brooke, said that “not only are we both POC queer women, but we are also both passionate about mental health and trauma recovery.”

Konrad

Thirty-one-year-old Konrad from Victoria is a loyal, albeit hopeless, romantic who falls in love easily. It was his loved-up parents that taught the carpenter the importance of looking after your partner and your family, to be respectful and to be yourself.

Carissa

Thirty-year-old Queensland-based psychologist Carissa says she applied for the show because she is still waiting to meet the person she wants to share the rest of her life with. “I saw Brooke was The Bachelorette and felt really drawn to her. She has many qualities that I am really attracted to, especially her caring nature towards young people,” Carissa said.

Johann

They say that tradies get the ladies, so 27-year-old carpenter Johann might be in with a chance. Johann says he is passionate about martial arts, having competed in competitions around the world. Born in Italy, Johann speaks German and grew up in Australia.

Matt

Thirty-one-year-old Matt from Queensland says that he loves meeting new people and is looking for a laid-back girl to do life with. Matt says his dream date would be a picnic with a cheese platter, wine, music and a sunset.

Emily

Also from New South Wales is 25-year-old vet receptionist Emily, who describes herself as “excited, fiery and sensitive”. Emily is always trying to bring out the best in people and is animal obsessed and a social butterfly. She makes sure she is always open to learning new things.

Steve

Twenty-nine-year-old podiatrist Steve is a hardworking and intelligent goofball. Steve loves believes in being a good person and putting positivity into the ethos and loves to keep fit.

Taje

Taje is a 23-year-old youth worker who says she is “loyal, empathetic, and protective”. The 23-year-old’s culture is a big part of her life and she is passionate about working with her community.

Ryan

According to Ryan, a 29-year-old plumber from New South Wales, he can offer Brooke “support, honesty, physical affection (physical touch is my love language), family values and a high EQ.”

Jess

Vivacious and intelligent, with a sometimes-bratty-attitude Jess is a 30-year-old software sales executive from South Australia. She is a self-confessed bubbly, down-to-earth drama queen who isn’t afraid to put herself out there.

Kurt

Kurt, who has been in love twice before, is a 29-year-old sports mentor who enjoys the great outdoors and whose parents’ marriage showed him the importance of being around for the ups and downs.

The Bachelorette is once again hosted by Osher Günsberg and premieres this Wednesday October 20 at 7.30pm on Channel 10 and 10 Play On Demand.