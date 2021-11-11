—

This was a canonisation that no-one had asked for! The United State’s top LGBT conservative group, the Log Cabin Republicans, have declared that former first lady Melania Trump is a “gay icon”.

Log Cabin Republicans also awarded Donald Trump’s third wife with the organisation’s Spirit of Lincoln Award, apparently for her dedication to the LGBT community.

In a cringeworthy three minute video, the group praised the former model for her fashion sense and having the “heart of a mother” but failed to mention what she has done to support the LGBTQI community.

Thank you @MELANIATRUMP for being an outstanding ally to the LGBT community. Let’s continue to build our party! @NCGOP #ncpol https://t.co/orJKY9b3qz — Log Cabin Republicans of NC (@LogCabinNC) November 9, 2021

Melania Was Most International First Lady, Claim Gay Republicans

“From the moment I met first lady Melania Trump at the beginning of the Trump administration, I knew our community had an advocate,” former ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell said in the video. “I’m not so sure where she got her passion for equality, but it was there, and it was real.”

Last night, Log Cabin Republicans presented First Lady @MELANIATRUMP with our annual Spirit of Lincoln Award at Mar-a-Lago for her dedication to our principles. Watch LGBT conservatives explain why the First Lady is a champion and inspiration to our community. Thank you! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pP3RVarDLH — Log Cabin Republicans (@LogCabinGOP) November 7, 2021

“Maybe it’s because she’s the most international first lady we’ve ever had? She speaks so many languages, understands so many cultures, and appreciates diversity.”

“Let’s be honest, the gays love first lady Melania Trump. Now don’t get me wrong we love President Donald Trump too, but damn she made him look good,” said another man.

Trump Most ‘Pro-Gay’ President, Melania Had Claimed

Thank you @LogCabinGOP, Liberty Education Forum, @RichardGrenell for a wonderful evening dedicated to celebrating our Nation’s valued principals of equality & diversity for all. It was an honor to receive this year’s Spirit of Lincoln Award. pic.twitter.com/fvtI7nKiPC — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) November 8, 2021

The alleged gay icon thanked the Log Cabin Republicans for the award on Twitter saying “Thank you for recognizing my work & for highlighting those who have exemplified a commitment to the LGBT community. A beautiful evening celebrating unity!”

Not only is Melania Trump a fierce ally for the gays but apparently her husband Donald Trump is as well according to the recent Spirit of Lincoln Award winner.

In her husband’s final year in office Melania Trump had claimed that he was the most pro-gay president the United State’s has ever had.

“I was shocked to discover that some of these powerful people have tried to paint my husband as anti-gay or against equality. Nothing could be further from the truth,” she said.

Trump’s Anti-LGBTQI Policies

During Trump’s term as President, he introduced a number of legislation that was harmful towards the LGBTQI community.

In 2018 he signed an order to ban most trans people from military service and in 2019 Trump banned US embassies from flying the pride flag.

In the final days of his presidency Trump also rolled back protections for same-sex couples by allowing government funded social service providers to discriminate against clients based on gender and sexual orientation.

Despite Trump’s anti-LGBTQIA+ agenda, the Log Cabin Republicans still endorsed him for the 2020 Presidential elections, saying in an op-ed piece written for The Washington Post, thatTrump had met all his commitments for LGBTQI people during his first term.

“For LGBTQ Republicans, watching the 2016 GOP convention before Donald Trump took the stage was like a dream fulfilled,” chairman of Log Cabin Republicans Robert Kabel and vice chairwoman Jill Homan had said.

“While we do not agree with every policy or platform position presented by the White House or the Republican Party, we share a commitment to individual responsibility, personal freedom and a strong national defense. To paraphrase President Ronald Reagan, 80 percent my friend is not 20 percent my enemy.”

